Newsletters
News
appliances
Furniture
News

10 Home Deals to Snag ASAP from Walmart’s Huge Memorial Day Sale

Nic Dobija-Nootens
Nic Dobija-Nootens
Nic helps you find household goods and kitchen tools that make your life at home more enjoyable. His writing has appeared in The Atlantic, The London Review of Books, Slate, and elsewhere. He lives in New York City with two geriatric cats (who still get the zoomies).
Sarah M. Vazquez
Sarah M. VazquezCommerce SEO Editor
Sarah writes about all things shopping for Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, and Cubby helping you find the best deals and the best products for you and your home. A Brooklyn-born Jersey Girl, she loves a good playlist, a good bagel, and her family (but not necessarily in that order).
Follow
published yesterday
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Studio apartment in New York City with space for bedroom, small living area and work desk.
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Chinasa Cooper

Right now is one of the smartest times — if not, in fact, the smartest time — to look for new furniture, appliances, and other big-ticket items for your home. With all the Memorial Day deals available, you can easily refresh your entire home and save hundreds of dollars doing so. So whether you’ve been considering upgrading your refrigerator to a more modern one, replacing your sofa with one that’s more comfortable, or just getting a cool kitchen device you’ve always wanted, you’ll find low prices on all those things during Memorial Day weekend.

And if you don’t want to go to a bunch of different stores, we recommend you head to Walmart to find quality home furnishings at steep discounts. Walmart has everything, so whether you want to check out air fryers, mattresses, or patio furniture, you’ll be able to snag a great deal on whatever you need. For inspiration, browse our top picks below — they’re some of the best deals Walmart has going on this Memorial Day.

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Memorial Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

Follow Topics for more like this

Follow for more stories like this

1 / 10
Positano Mid Modern Sofa
Walmart
$300.00
was $450.00

Shopping for a new sofa this Memorial Day? The Positano Mid Modern Sofa is a gorgeous option we think you'll love. Covered in durable smoke gray upholstery (that's also easy to clean), it features modern lines, bour black wood tapered legs, and two supportive cushions. Best of all, it's easy to both assemble and move so it's a dream for those who are always on the move.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Walmart
$39.96
was $55.00

How, well, beautiful is this blender? Offering a six-cup capacity, this stylish blender is sure to transform your kitchen and your morning routine. Featuring a sleek touch activation display, a dishwasher-safe pitcher, and eye-catching gold accents, you can't go wrong with this Drew Barrymore find. Best of all, it comes in a host of fun colors if neutrals aren't what you're looking for (we've got our eye on this cornflower blue one!)

Buy Now
3 / 10
Travelhouse 3 Piece Luggage Set
Walmart
$109.99
was $299.99

Summer's almost here which means it's time to get those travel plans in gear. But before you book that flight, ensure you have everything you need to carry your must-haves by investing in this luggage set from Travelhouse. This set comes in seven chic colors and comes with three pieces — a 20-, 24-, and 28-inch hard-side spinner.

Buy Now
4 / 10
iHome AutoVac Nova S1 Robot Vacuum
Walmart
$139.00
was $299.00

Robot vacuums will usually set you back a couple of hundred dollars, so this find is definitely a treat. Coming in at under $150, this robot vacuum from iHome comes LIDAR Navigation, 2700pa Suction, and both remote and app control capabilities for a vacuum deal you'd be smart not to let pass you by.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Resenkos White Nightstand
Walmart
$79.98
was $299.00

Let's be honest: nightstands aren't typically the most stylish piece around. That can't be said for this one. Featuring cane detailing and gold handles, this Resenkos nightstand is the perfect way to add some personality to your bedroom without making too much noise.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Carote Nonstick Cookware Set with Detachable Handle
Walmart
$34.99
was $99.99

Storing pots and pans in a small space is never easy — but it can be with this set from Carote. What makes it so special? Well, it features a detachable handle that allows you to conveniently stack each piece without any handles getting in the way. It's also non-stick and available in either a five- or nine-piece set.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Silybon Ergonomic Office Chair
Walmart
$107.98
was $268.58

A good office chair is something you shouldn't pass up on — like the Silybon Ergonomic Office Chair. Available in a range of hues, this chair is designed to give your back the support it needs as you work. At over 50 percent off, who can say no to a deal this good?

Buy Now
8 / 10
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
Walmart
$249.99
was $419.90

This Memorial Day, get your hands on the Dyson vacuum of your dreams with the Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum. Offering Dyson's world-renowned suction technology, a powerful V8 motor, and a 40-minute charge, get in on this deal while you can.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Homfa Queen Size Bed Frame
Walmart
$185.99
was $417.99

For a bed frame with some flair, pick up this gilded piece from Homfa. This platform bed is as stylish as it gets with its gold detailing, velvet upholstery, and channel tufting. Hard to believe its under $200!

Buy Now
10 / 10
Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Walmart
$1121.25
was $2033.89

Looking to say goodbye to your old, worn-out mattress? Memorial Day is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your sleep with quality mattresses like Casper's original hybrid mattress, which is currently over 40 percent off. With a layer of AirScapeTM perforated breathable foam designed to increase airflow, this mattress guarantees cooling sleep during those sweltering summer nights.

Buy Now
 

How-To Toolkits