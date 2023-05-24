25 Amazon Memorial Day Deals You Won’t Want to Miss

Well folks, Memorial Day is officially less than a week away, which means one thing: sales, sales, sales! The holiday weekend is well-known for being a time of big savings with many places offering rock-bottom deals on, well, everything. That being said, there are certain retailers I — and other sale trackers — like to keep on my watch list. One with a spot very close to the top is Amazon. The mega-retailer is a must when it comes to sourcing Memorial Day sales, especially if you have things like TVs, tech, outdoor essentials, and bedding on your shopping list. Below, we rounded up 25 of the best Amazon Memorial Day sales and home deals you won’t want to miss, with many items upwards of 50 percent off. Happy shopping!