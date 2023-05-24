25 Amazon Memorial Day Deals You Won’t Want to Miss

Newsletters
Well folks, Memorial Day is officially less than a week away, which means one thing: sales, sales, sales! The holiday weekend is well-known for being a time of big savings with many places offering rock-bottom deals on, well, everything. That being said, there are certain retailers I — and other sale trackers — like to keep on my watch list. One with a spot very close to the top is Amazon. The mega-retailer is a must when it comes to sourcing Memorial Day sales, especially if you have things like TVs, tech, outdoor essentials, and bedding on your shopping list. Below, we rounded up 25 of the best Amazon Memorial Day sales and home deals you won’t want to miss, with many items upwards of 50 percent off. Happy shopping!

1 / 25
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum
Amazon
$349.00
was $449.99

There's a reason this vacuum ranked at the top of our Best List. It has the power and durability of the Dyson brand, but it also specializes in tackling pet hair, which is pretty life-changing. The long-lasting filter is washable, and your pet's hair won't clog the vacuum, as it might with others. Plus, you can score it now for $100 off!

Buy Now
2 / 25
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
$199.99
was $239.00

Apple devotees agree that AirPods Pro are worth the splurge, thanks to upgraded features like active noise cancellation, touch sensors, and sure-fit silicone tips. And at 20 percent off, this is an early deal worth taking advantage of.

Buy Now
3 / 25
Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set
Amazon
$59.99
was $94.99

With the warm weather season officially back, you need some good cooling bedding. These sheets are an Amazon favorite with over 47,000 ratings. Made from cooling bamboo rayon, they're available in numerous colors and sizes, meaning you can pick up a set for every room in the house.

Buy Now
4 / 25
Keter Rio 3-Piece Resin Wicker Patio Furniture Set
Amazon
$114.99
was $169.00

Still looking for the perfect outdoor chat set? We've found it. The Keter Rio Patio Furniture Set comes with two rattan chairs and a matching table that make lounging outdoors with a nice drink and a good book less of a dream and more of a reality.

Buy Now
5 / 25
Kin By Tuft & Needle 10-Inch Queen Amazon Exclusive Mattress
Amazon
$559.00
was $699.00

Tuft & Needle is one of the best budget mattress brands out there, and right now you can save $150 on the Kin Amazon Exclusive Mattress. Made of adaptive foam that's engineered to provide pressure relief and improved breathability, this is a great choice for all types of sleepers.

Buy Now
6 / 25
Jinchan Persian Area Rug
Amazon
$79.99
was $114.27

In the market for a new rug? This pick features a soft chenille finish and is crafted with a classic Persian pattern in a mix of warm reds, browns, creams, and grays for a mosaic of colors that'll be right at home in your space.

Buy Now
7 / 25
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon
$309.99
was $449.99

A 50" TV for just over $300? TV shoppers are not going to want to pass up this deal. Featuring a 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG design, this Amazon TV delivers a clearer and more vibrant picture than similar models. And as an Alexa TV, it also comes equipped with all the smart capabilities you'll need to binge-watch your favorite shows and movies

Buy Now
8 / 25
Eufy by Anker HomeVac H11
Amazon
$49.99
was $59.99

I've written about this sleek hand vac many times — and I'll never stop raving. The Eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 is chic, cordless, and compact, with a design roughly the size of an average wine bottle. Good looks aside, this thing really packs a punch. With a powerful 5,500Pa suction power, a washable high-efficiency filter, and an included multi-use crevice tool to reach every nook and cranny, it's the ultimate pick.

Buy Now
9 / 25
Edenbrook Jensen Upholstered Couch
Amazon
$433.51
was $549.99

Have a sofa on your Memorial Day wishlist? The five-star reviews of this Edenbrook sofa speak for themselves, and one thing is very clear: This is one comfortable sofa. With a premium foam design that provides a deeper and more comfortable seat with the right amount of softness and sink, this solid-wood-framed sofa is a pillowy dream. Best of all, it comes in a host of colors and two materials: leather and velvet.

Buy Now
10 / 25
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Amazon
$169.00
was $349.95

For years now, Apple's sister brand Beats has been a leader in the headphone market — and for good reason. Take the Beats Studio3 Headphones: Comfortably fit on any ear size and built with Apple's W1 chip, these are as high-performance as they come. Happy listening!

Buy Now
11 / 25
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (5th Gen)
Amazon
$39.99
was $49.99

It wouldn't be an Amazon sale without some great deals on the brand's own smart home devices, now would it? This year, you can save 20 percent on the best-selling Echo and equip your home with a smart-home assistant that'll play music, make phone calls, turn on your lights, answer questions, and much more.

Buy Now
12 / 25
EAST OAK Fire Pit 29" Stainless Steel Smokeless Fire Pit
Amazon
$499.99

Looking for a fire pit the whole family can gather around? This EAST OAK fire pit measures in at 29" making it the perfect size of outdoor gatherings. It also features a smokeless design that'll keep smoke out of everyone's faces as they warm their hands or toast their marshmallows.

Buy Now
13 / 25
Casper Snow Foam Pillow
Amazon
$111.20
was $139.00

A favorite of Shopping Editor Blair, Casper's Foam Snow Pillow is a winner for someone admittedly picky about their pillows. "Sleep experts may balk, but I’m a creature of pillow habit through and through. I’ve tried out some replacements here and there, yet none felt worthy of a swap. That is, until I slept on Casper’s latest version and it completely changed my pillow preferences," she writes. "As part of Casper’s Cooling Collection, it features interior perforations for increased breathability and air circulation. Plus, the pillow has four HeatDelete Bands to help prevent overheating. Just touching the outer layer, you can instantly gauge the coolness and comfort levels — and just wait until you lay on it. Night sweats? Not anymore!"

Buy Now
14 / 25
BISSELL Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner
Amazon
$124.99
was $139.99

Don't let this colorway fool you — this is the same Little Green carpet cleaner that has won rave reviews on social media for being the device pet parents (and frankly, all humans) need in their cleaning arsenal. Equipped with a 48-ounce tank, the Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is ideal for addressing any pet messes on your carpet and furniture, as well as things like caked-in mud, spilled wine, and more. This petite but mighty machine boasts a strong spray and suction that will tackle even the toughest carpet stains.

Buy Now
15 / 25
Rivet Cove Mid-Century Modern Tufted Leather Apartment Sofa
Amazon
$1035.42
was $1294.28

Yes, you can save big on a high-quality leather couch from Amazon. This cognac-colored sofa has tons of five-star reviews praising the couch’s look and durability. Vintage top-grain leather gives the couch a worn (in a good way) look, while a solid hardwood frame ensures it’ll hold up to years of use.

Buy Now
16 / 25
Lucid 12-Inch Hybrid Queen Mattress
Amazon
$385.63
was $449.99

When considering a mattress purchase, you want to prioritize comfort and compatibility. Lucid's hybrid mattress features a layer of transition foam infused with aloe vera alongside a layer of memory foam infused with SureCool cooling gel for the most refreshing sleep around. Additionally, it's compatible with all bed frames — adjustable, platform, and decorative — making it an excellent option for all bed owners. You really can't beat this under-$500 pick.

Buy Now
17 / 25
SGIN 12GB RAM 512GB SSD 15.6 Inch Windows 11 Laptop
Amazon
$359.99
was $1333.99

Now THIS is what we call a deal. Coming in at a major 15.6-inches, this laptop has everything they could need in a great laptop from the latest Intel processor and graphics to 512GB of memory and a Windows operating system. Oh, did we mention — it's 73 percent off!

Buy Now
18 / 25
TEMPUR-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow
Amazon
$71.20
was $89.00

If you've been on the hunt for the ultimate investment pillow, let us tell you a little more about the TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow. Made from the same heavenly soft yet durable memory foam material as the rest of Tempur-Pedic’s products, this pillow is a favorite of contributor Jasmine who's not quite sure how she went so long without it. "The brand’s coveted Tempur material adapts to whichever position I’m sleeping in, so that I never wake up stiff or achy. Simply put, this is the Goldilocks of pillows."

Buy Now
19 / 25
Toshiba 43-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Amazon
$199.99
was $329.99

Looking for a smaller TV? This 43-incher has all the features of a picture-perfect program-viewing device. It's also a Fire TV, so you'll be able to easily access your favorite streaming channels and log into all your apps from one convenient home screen. Plus, it has Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, so you can rest assured the color and detail will be top-of-the-line.

Buy Now
20 / 25
ROUNDFIRE Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit
Amazon
$39.99
was $99.99

If a tabletop fire pit is what you're after, we think you'll love this ROUNDFIRE pick. This itty-bitty fire pit clocks in at under six inches tall and just over 5 inches wide, making it the perfect centerpiece on your outdoor table. S'mores anyone?

Buy Now
21 / 25
All-new Ring Video Doorbell
Amazon
$69.99
was $99.99

Is that the pizza delivery person or a total stranger? Since not all doors are equipped with windowpanes or peepholes, Ring's clever video camera function allows users to see and speak with guests standing outside (footage is stored in the Cloud). You can also pair it with Google Assistant or Alexa voice control settings. After all, there's nothing like peace of mind in your home.

Buy Now
22 / 25
Mr. Coffee Iced and Hot Coffee Maker
Amazon
$44.99
was $64.99

A compact coffee maker that makes hot and iced coffee? Yeah, you're going to love this one. The Mr. Coffee Iced and Hot Coffee Maker comes complete with a 22-ounce tumbler and a reusable coffee filter for any easy brew, no matter how you like it.

Buy Now
23 / 25
AeroGarden Black Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden
Amazon
$79.95
was $164.95

With an impressive 4.6-star rating and over 19,000 reviews, this AeroGarden Indoor Hydroponic Garden is worth the investment, especially because it's 50 percent off right now. It's incredibly easy to use with a control panel that tells you when to water and add plant food (included), as well as automatic LED lights. Since this gardening system is hydroponic, your plants will grow in water, not soil — which means no mess! Grow up to six plants at a time and choose from a selection of Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint seeds.

Buy Now
24 / 25
Nuwave Brio Air Fryer Smart Oven, 15.5-Qt
Amazon
$159.59
was $189.99

Looking for a smart oven? The Nuwave Brio Air Fryer Smart Oven is a cooking wonder with 100 cooking presets, seven accessories (including a reversible griddle, drop tray, stainless steel mesh rack, stainless steel mesh tray, rotisserie basket, a rotisserie skewer, and a temperature probe), and has a four-rack level design that makes preparing family-sized quantities a breeze. Don't forget to apply the additional $10 off coupon.

Buy Now
25 / 25
RAEMAO X6 Massage Gun
Amazon
$49.99
was $199.99

At 75 percent off, this massager is one of the best wellness deals you'll find this Memorial Day. Designed to take away all of your aches and pains, this massage gun comes with everything you need for a deep tissue massage wherever, whenever.

Buy Now
 

How-To Toolkits