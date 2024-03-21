This Best-Selling Patio Serveware Set Is Back (And Under $20!)
If you’re excited to plan upcoming outdoor get-togethers (even if it’s just on your apartment patio!), it may be time to look at your serveware collection. It’s nice to have a uniform look between your dishes and trays, and you definitely don’t want anything that’s going to shatter if (ahem, when) it hits the bricks. So check out Walmart’s line of patio serveware that’s back again and better than ever.
“You all loved this Better Homes & Gardens patio serveware collection last year — and it’s BACK!” the creator behind the Walmart Gems Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “The all-in-one caddy at the end is my absolute favorite piece from this collection!”
“Perfect for Easter brunch,” one person commented on the post. Another added, “Omg these are beautiful.”
Better Homes & Gardens re-released its bestselling patio serveware collection, which features indoor/outdoor use serving bowls, galvanized stainless steel containers you can use as ice buckets, and woven accessories to place on your table.
Save yourself multiple trips back to the kitchen when you use this woven serving caddy from the Better Homes & Gardens collection. It comes with a spot for plates, four cubbies for silverware and condiments, and even a napkin holder that has a wire arm to keep your napkins from blowing away.
Or pick up this weather-resistant metal serving stand to place desserts or bite-sized sandwiches on. Some reviewers write that they have found so many uses for this thing both indoors and out — “I am a mostly retired caterer [and] I have many, many servers but this is a new favorite,” one person writes. “You can use it for anything like: a variety of cookies or other yummy pastries. Or I can use it for my K-cups, my organic homegrown teas, etc. You can use it in the bathroom, bedroom … anywhere.”
Check out the entire line of Better Homes & Gardens patio serveware the next time you’re at Walmart, or shop online to make sure you’re stocked up and ready for your next gathering.