This Viral $8 Bubble Planter Is Back in Stock (It’ll Sell Out Quickly!)
You might recognize Walmart’s viral bubble planter from TikTok (or a trip to the store), and it’s officially back on shelves in a brand-new color.
The pastel pink planter from Better Homes & Gardens is only $8.48, and it’s a “real bargain” for the low price, according to a customer’s review. Along with the spring-friendly color, its three-ring silhouette will look incredible on any bookshelf, desk, or windowsill.
Last year the ceramic planter received lots of love on TikTok for its ribbed design and versatility, including one TikToker’s brilliant idea to use it for kitchen organizing. It was nearly impossible to find in stock at Walmart, so it’s exciting to see it available online in the beautiful bubblegum pink shade.
Thanks to its drainage hole and ceramic finish, the weather-resistant planter is suitable for indoor or outdoor use, so you can virtually add any houseplant that weighs less than two quarts to it. And according to product reviews, the planter is larger than it seems, but it’s measured at 6.53×6.2 inches.
If the planter’s raving reviews and gorgeous color aren’t enough to convince you to head to Walmart ASAP, let the item’s low price guide you and your shopping cart to the plant section.