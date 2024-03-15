Newsletters

Shoppers Love The Pioneer Woman’s “Adorable” Storage Find (It Holds So Much!)

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter.
Follow
published now
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

There’s no such thing as too much storage, and The Pioneer Woman (aka Ree Drummond) is here to give you more storage space in the most unexpected place — your ottoman! Drummond has a storage ottoman available in her furniture line at Walmart that is racking up the five-star reviews because it’s not only “adorable,” as one person put it, on its own, but it gives you so much space for blankets, books, electronics, and really anything else you can think of.

Available in a both white and teal floral upholstery, the round storage ottoman comes with a hidden storage space that measures about 18×18 inches. The ottoman also comes with small wooden feet to give it a vintage look, and they match the other living room pieces from the Pioneer Woman collection.

Plus, the top of the ottoman can be flipped to create a side table for snacks or drinks!

The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Fabric Round Storage Ottoman
$88
Walmart
Buy Now

“This footstool is a great size and super super cute,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The fabric is very vivid and pretty with a pretty Pioneer Woman floral pattern. I love that the footstool has built-in storage and the lid can be flipped to make a table.”

Another person wrote, “I’m mobility challenged and I purchased this beautiful Pioneer Woman Ottoman to sit beside my recliner to hold my remotes, phone chargers, etc. It’s beautiful and was super easy to assemble. I’m very happy with it!”

Whether you’re dealing with a lack of storage space in your living room or simply need a place to put your feet up, you can get the best of both worlds with this beautiful floral ottoman from The Pioneer Woman. Pick one up at Walmart and hide away anything and everything in plain sight!

Filed in:
Living Room
News
Shopping

How-To Toolkits