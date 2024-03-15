Shoppers Love The Pioneer Woman’s “Adorable” Storage Find (It Holds So Much!)
There’s no such thing as too much storage, and The Pioneer Woman (aka Ree Drummond) is here to give you more storage space in the most unexpected place — your ottoman! Drummond has a storage ottoman available in her furniture line at Walmart that is racking up the five-star reviews because it’s not only “adorable,” as one person put it, on its own, but it gives you so much space for blankets, books, electronics, and really anything else you can think of.
Available in a both white and teal floral upholstery, the round storage ottoman comes with a hidden storage space that measures about 18×18 inches. The ottoman also comes with small wooden feet to give it a vintage look, and they match the other living room pieces from the Pioneer Woman collection.
Plus, the top of the ottoman can be flipped to create a side table for snacks or drinks!
“This footstool is a great size and super super cute,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The fabric is very vivid and pretty with a pretty Pioneer Woman floral pattern. I love that the footstool has built-in storage and the lid can be flipped to make a table.”
Another person wrote, “I’m mobility challenged and I purchased this beautiful Pioneer Woman Ottoman to sit beside my recliner to hold my remotes, phone chargers, etc. It’s beautiful and was super easy to assemble. I’m very happy with it!”
Whether you’re dealing with a lack of storage space in your living room or simply need a place to put your feet up, you can get the best of both worlds with this beautiful floral ottoman from The Pioneer Woman. Pick one up at Walmart and hide away anything and everything in plain sight!