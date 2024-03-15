Shoppers Love The Pioneer Woman’s “Adorable” Storage Find (It Holds So Much!)

There’s no such thing as too much storage, and The Pioneer Woman (aka Ree Drummond) is here to give you more storage space in the most unexpected place — your ottoman! Drummond has a storage ottoman available in her furniture line at Walmart that is racking up the five-star reviews because it’s not only “adorable,” as one person put it, on its own, but it gives you so much space for blankets, books, electronics, and really anything else you can think of.