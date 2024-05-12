If you’re a dedicated plant parent, then propagation — that being the growing of new plants from cuttings from another plant — is likely already part of your routine. You can propagate clippings in really any container, but you can make the propagation process pretty by picking up propagation stations that are designed to put your cuttings on display. Walmart currently has a set of three propagation vases in stock that are so beautiful, you’ll want to collect them all for your windowsill.