Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter.
published now
If you’re a dedicated plant parent, then propagation — that being the growing of new plants from cuttings from another plant — is likely already part of your routine. You can propagate clippings in really any container, but you can make the propagation process pretty by picking up propagation stations that are designed to put your cuttings on display. Walmart currently has a set of three propagation vases in stock that are so beautiful, you’ll want to collect them all for your windowsill.

“It’s just me and my plants,” a recent caption from Whoa Wait. Walmart? reads. “Better Homes & Gardens propagation stations got some new additions! These would make a great #mothersdaygift!!! Do you propagate?”

“These are so cute!!” one person commented on the post. Another added, “I’ve always got a pothos clipping or two in water in my kitchen window.” And these are perfect for that!

The Better Homes & Gardens propagation stations come in three different shapes, with each one featuring a clear glass tube that is the perfect size for propagating a small number of clippings. You can either hang them on the wall with the included hanging hardware, or keep them on a tabletop or windowsill.

Better Homes & Gardens Wood and Glass Round Propagation Station
$9.24
Walmart
Buy Now

Each station is under $10, meaning you can collect the entire set for under $30. “The Better Homes & Gardens propagation station vase is a perfect way for me to keep track of the root development of any of my clippings,” one person wrote about the curved vase. “It is a beautiful functional decoration great for any decor. I love it!”

Better Homes & Gardens Wood and Glass Curved Propagation Station
$9.24
Walmart
Buy Now

You can shop all three either in-store or online, though the tall version is already sold out (however, it still may be available for pickup in your area!).

Better Homes & Gardens Wood and Glass Tall Propagation Station
$9.24
Walmart
Buy Now

Make propagation look as beautiful as your potted plants with this set of three propagation stations from Walmart. And because they’re so inexpensive, you can pick a couple up for Mom ahead of Mother’s Day, too!

