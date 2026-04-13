Walmart’s New Rattan Lamp Is a Cooler Version of a Viral Design We Already Love

Whether you’re hoping to light up a patio dining table or bring a pop of texture to a corner of your kitchen, a battery-operated lamp is a great way to shed some light on any situation without having to worry about where to plug it in. And there’s a mini battery-operated rattan lamp at Walmart right now that’s so tiny it can fit just about anywhere and will add so much charm to any surface, corner, nook, or cranny you put it in.