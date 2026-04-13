Walmart’s New Rattan Lamp Is a Cooler Version of a Viral Design We Already Love
Whether you’re hoping to light up a patio dining table or bring a pop of texture to a corner of your kitchen, a battery-operated lamp is a great way to shed some light on any situation without having to worry about where to plug it in. And there’s a mini battery-operated rattan lamp at Walmart right now that’s so tiny it can fit just about anywhere and will add so much charm to any surface, corner, nook, or cranny you put it in.
“Found the cutest battery-operated mini rattan lamp!” Kealana from @walmartbargains wrote in a recent Instagram caption about the Better Homes & Gardens Rechargeable Rattan Lamp.
Apartment Therapy editors have spotted that rattan lamps (especially tiny, tabletop-friendly versus!) have trended this year — so it’s no surprise that this find is already going viral. The best part? Its $20 price point is even cheaper than other versions that sold out in 2026.
In Kealana’s video, she demonstrated how the lamp can be switched to multiple light modes with a single touch. There’s warm lighting, natural daylight, and cool lighting, so you can get the exact look you want. It offers up to 10 hours of battery life on a single 6-hour charge, and you can use a standard USB-C cable to charge it.
Reviewers Are Raving About Walmart’s Mini Rattan Lamp
This lamp has a nearly perfect five-star rating on Walmart’s website because shoppers just love it that much. One person called it “cozy cute,” writing, “This rechargeable, multicolor, and dimmable rattan lamp will add an accent of coziness to any space! Puts off a good amount of light to accent an area. Doesn’t feel like a flimsy desk lamp. I need like five more.”
And someone else added, “I’m seriously obsessed with this lamp! The design is so cute, [but] it’s very small just as a heads-up. I love that it’s wireless and chargeable and that turning it on just requires a tap on the top of the shade. It also has multiple dim settings and light settings so easy, so cute.”
In fact, if you didn’t know any better, you might think that the Better Homes & Gardens lamp was a mini version of Pottery Barn’s gorgeous rattan tabletop lamp, which retails for just under $300.
This battery-operated lamp from Walmart is definitely going to sell out, so grab one (or several!) now to bring those dark corners in your space over to the light side.
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