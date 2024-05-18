Walmart Just Announced a Controversial Store Change That Has Shoppers Majorly Divided

Others prefer self-checkout. I’d be lying if I didn’t say it was my go-to option, but it also depends on how many items I’m getting. (For a larger order, I’d likely go to a cashier.) But I can admit that the self-checkout does come with its own set of problems. How many times has something scanned incorrectly and you’re left waiting for someone to come and assist you? These little setbacks can be frustrating and may actually result in you spending more time at the store than if you went to a cashier in the first place.