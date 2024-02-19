The “Beautiful” $5 Plant Find Shoppers Are Clearing Off Shelves
If you’re in the midst of planning out your next green-thumb adventure, then you may need to stock up on a few more ceramic planters for your houseplant cuttings, patio veggie garden, or balcony flower garden. And Walmart is going to be your one-stop shop for decorative planters, especially because the brand’s planter selection starts at just $5.
“Planters as colorful as your plants!” Ashley from the Oh Hey Walmart Instagram account wrote in a recent caption posted on Feb. 14. “ All that Walmart has to offer.”
Most of the planters you see in Ashley’s video are also available on Walmart’s website. Need something small enough to sit on your windowsill? Check out the Better Homes & Gardens Devi pot, which comes in white, pink, and blue. It’s just under $5 and has a drainage hole at the bottom that will keep your plant’s roots healthy and not waterlogged.
This larger 12-inch ceramic pot from Better Homes & Gardens comes in white, green, and pink, and features a mod archway design.
“This pot is great!” one Walmart reviewer wrote. “It’s huge and great for my rose bush’s initial plant as it gives it plenty of room to grow! It’s very sturdy and heavy so I know the wind can’t easily carry it away or blow it over. It has a drain plug in the bottom for easy removal of excess water.”
And if you love the look of handcrafted ceramics, the Nikolaos planter from Better Homes & Gardens will definitely float your boat. It comes in three sizes, each one with a drainage hole, and gives your space a collected-over-time feel.
Hit your local Walmart to pick up a handful of planters for the spring season, or shop online to curate a collection. Once the warm weather hits, you’ll be more than ready to flex your green thumb.