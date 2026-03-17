“My New Obsession”: Walmart Shoppers Are Snapping up These Outdoor Chairs That Are “So Cute”
With the impending arrival of spring, it’s time to get started on breathing life back into your outdoor spaces. And if you’re still on the hunt for a set of outdoor chairs that not only fit in your space comfortably but are also actually comfortable, then it’s time to take a trip to Walmart. There’s a chair from Walmart’s Better Homes & Gardens brand that is picking up steam on TikTok — and even though it looks high-end, the price is much more manageable.
“Despite my backyard being literally the size of a shoebox, I’m determined to make it cute and functional for spring and summer,” TikTok user Samantha Janessa said in a recent video. “The first order of business was getting some chairs for the backyard. I found these at Walmart. Genuinely shook to my core. They’re giving Pottery Barn on a budget, of course.”
“Oooo need those chairs!!! So comfy and cute!” one person commented on Samantha’s post. Another said, “I didn’t need new patio chairs but now I think I might.”
Walmart’s Gorgeous Swivel Chairs Are Under $300
Samantha picked up the Better Homes & Gardens Bellamy chairs, which are wicker-style armchairs that rock and swivel. They’re made from an all-weather woven material and powder-coated steel, and even have fade- and stain-resistant upholstery on the cushions, which come in three different colors.
Chairs similar to these from high-end brands are usually priced at over $1,000 each. But you can grab the Bellamy chairs for just under $300 each.
Samantha isn’t the only one who loves these chairs; they also have great reviews on Walmart’s website.
“Best Walmart purchase ever!! Hands down!!” one reviewer wrote. “These high-end quality chairs are very large and comfortable and if you compare it to comparable chairs of similar size and style, you’re gonna be spending twice this much!”
Another person added, “These chairs are nothing shy of AMAZING! They’re built so well, the quality is fantastic and chair covers are included!”
And because their rocking function is well hidden in the base, these chairs are also great for smaller spaces compared to traditional rocking chairs.
Pick up a set of Bellamy chairs from Walmart for your patio or porch and you’ll have an instantly comfy hangout spot for the spring and summer. You’ll be kicking yourself that you didn’t invest in these chairs sooner!
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