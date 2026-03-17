“My New Obsession”: Walmart Shoppers Are Snapping up These Outdoor Chairs That Are “So Cute”

With the impending arrival of spring, it’s time to get started on breathing life back into your outdoor spaces. And if you’re still on the hunt for a set of outdoor chairs that not only fit in your space comfortably but are also actually comfortable, then it’s time to take a trip to Walmart. There’s a chair from Walmart’s Better Homes & Gardens brand that is picking up steam on TikTok — and even though it looks high-end, the price is much more manageable.