Wamsutta’s QVC Comeback Is Bringing Back Gorgeous Spring Linens (for Less!)

The floral motifs carry over to the W by Wamsutta Comforter and Sham set. On sale for just under $130, the set comes with a down-alternative comforter that’s lightweight and perfect for spring and summer — as well as two matching pillow shams. The print is reversible on both the comforter and the shams, so you actually get two looks for the price of one, and four colorways are available. Plus, the fabrics are 100% cotton.