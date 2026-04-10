Wamsutta’s QVC Comeback Is Bringing Back Gorgeous Spring Linens (for Less!)
Your favorite bedding brand has officially made a comeback. Wamsutta, once a brand sold exclusively at Bed Bath & Beyond during the early aughts of the 2000s, is now available through QVC in a new line with serious savings in mind. The best part? Their launch collection includes a handful of gorgeous spring prints that we can’t get enough of.
W by Wamsutta is a line of bath and bedding items that are modern reimaginings of pieces previously sold by the brand. And some of the pieces are already on sale!
These New Bedding Must-Haves Are QVC Exclusives
One of the most beautiful bedding pieces in the collection is the Fleur Damask Plush Printed Blanket, which comes in sizes ranging from Twin to King. The blanket features a classic damask floral print and comes in six colors — blue, green, gray, lilac, tan, and pink. Its soft plush texture makes it an ideal layering blanket or throw for the couch, and it’s easy to care for, too. Just machine wash and tumble dry!
The floral motifs carry over to the W by Wamsutta Comforter and Sham set. On sale for just under $130, the set comes with a down-alternative comforter that’s lightweight and perfect for spring and summer — as well as two matching pillow shams. The print is reversible on both the comforter and the shams, so you actually get two looks for the price of one, and four colorways are available. Plus, the fabrics are 100% cotton.
Looking for something a bit more timeless? Check out the Reversible Down Alternative Blanket & Sham Set. Also available in several colorways, this set comes with a simple white quilt and matching shams with your color of choice on the back. These pieces are also made with 100% cotton and a lightweight down alternative fill that’s warm-weather-friendly.
Wamsutta has been crafting linens for over 180 years, and the quality and craftsmanship of this heritage brand are still present in the new W by Wamsutta collection. Shop the entire W by Wumsutta collection at QVC here and refresh your bedroom for spring with quality pieces that will last a lifetime.
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