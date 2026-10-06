Does Wayfair Have the Best Sale This Week? These Deals Are Convincing Me

Laura Gurfein
Laura Gurfein
published about 4 hours ago
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Living room with white sofa, tan armchair, large plant, framed portraits, and geometric coffee tables on a striped rug.
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Credit: Minette Hand

Think Prime Big Deal Days is the only big-deal sale in town this week? Think again — the fall Amazon Prime Day is just one of a slew going on this week. One of the best I’ve seen is at Wayfair: Its 5 Days of Deals sale has discounts as high as 60% off. I’m moving at the end of the week, so I browsed the sale for the pieces I need, like kitchen counter stools, nightstands, indoor planters, and an entertainment center to go under the new TV. And honestly, the stuff I found is so good that it’s impossible for me to keep it to myself. Keep scrolling for my favorite Wayfair deals right now, and check out my list of all the non-Amazon sales going on this week.

East Urban Upholstered Full Back Counter Stools, Set of 3
$260$240

These kitchen counter stools totally fit the bill for me. They have sturdy metal legs with a wooden finish, and the chairs feature boucle fabric with piped edges. But the thing I like most about them? Their curved, full backs, which measure 15 inches high. As of this writing, I’m undecided between the beige and green upholstery.

$240 at Wayfair
George Oliver Regar Fluted Nightstand
$190$135

I love how slim these fluted nightstands are — just under 16 inches. The bedroom has a bit of an awkward layout, so these will tuck in neatly without blocking the closet or the floor-to-ceiling windows. It’s got four types of outlets embedded into its surface so that you can charge your devices overnight.

$135 at Wayfair
Mercer41 Cleare Honeycomb Pot
$89$59

The new place gets a lot more light, which my plants are just thrilled about. I’m planning (planting?) to house them in these indoor planters. I really like the vessel’s golden curved legs and honeycomb pattern. I want to buy them in a couple different sizes to create a dynamic yet cohesive plantscape in the living room.

$59 at Wayfair
Gracie Oaks Abrianna Modern TV Stand
$300$262

I was drawn to this entertainment center by the big golden knobs on the cabinet door, and the more I look at it, the more I like it. It’s one of the taller TV stands I’m seeing at this Wayfair sale (read: It offers more storage), and it’s also one of the few that doesn’t have open shelves (read: it’ll hide my messes).

$262 at Wayfair
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Cleobury Hall Tree
$230$113

The new apartment’s entryway is way longer than it is wide, so I’m looking for a slim hall tree like this one that won’t eat up the whole space. It’s got hooks for go-to coats and bags I don’t want to haul in and out of the closet all the time, and it’s got a sturdy bench with a 250-pound capacity for putting on shoes.

$113 at Wayfair
Sand & Stable Hertford Accent Chair with an Extra Pillow
$199$132

Once the living room layout is settled, I’m going to see if there’s room for this mid-century-style upholstered accent chair alongside the couch. I’m really into its curved wooden armrests and laid-back style, not to mention the included waist pillow that offers comfort when you’re in it and visual interest when you’re not.

$132 at Wayfair
Wade Logan Pantin 78.4" Arched Floor Lamp
$150$98

The new apartment’s overhead lighting leaves a little something to be desired, so I’m definitely going to need at least one floor lamp to brighten things up as the days get darker. This arched floor lamp has a flexible lampshade to help you direct the light exactly where you want it to go.

$98 at Wayfair
17 Stories Pavelina Machine-Washable Area Rug
$236$118

The lease stipulates that 80% of the floors should be covered to dampen noise for neighbors, and this abstract area rug will likely be the first one I buy. It’ll go in the second bedroom-slash-office, which desperately needs a pop of color to liven up the black office chair and white standing desk.

$118 at Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle Slim Pre-Lit Fir Christmas Tree
$206$175

This might be the year I cave and finally buy an artificial Christmas tree. This slim pre-lit tree will fit behind the support column in the living room and spread cheer to everyone who looks up at it. Since that one will be visible to everyone but me, I might also get this one for the other side of the column.

$175 at Wayfair
Bertlinde Asymmetrical Stainless Steel Framed Wall Mirror
$199$162

An asymmetrical wall mirror has been on my wish list for a loooong time, and now I’ll finally have the wall space for one. This minimalist mirror comes in three sizes and has three frame finishes in stock: brushed gold, brushed nickel, and matte black. It’ll maximize the light from the floor-to-ceiling windows no matter where I hang it.

$162 at Wayfair
Ksskss Kitchen Step Trash Can With Lid
$104$70

This sturdy garbage can will blend right in with my new kitchen’s black cabinets. I used to keep my garbage under the sink, but this will allow me to free up more storage space. The 13-gallon step trash can has a removable inner bucket I’ll carry with me to the trash room and a stainless steel exterior that doesn’t leave behind fingerprint smudges.

$70 at Wayfair
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Decorating
furniture
shopping

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