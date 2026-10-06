Does Wayfair Have the Best Sale This Week? These Deals Are Convincing Me

Think Prime Big Deal Days is the only big-deal sale in town this week? Think again — the fall Amazon Prime Day is just one of a slew going on this week. One of the best I’ve seen is at Wayfair: Its 5 Days of Deals sale has discounts as high as 60% off. I’m moving at the end of the week, so I browsed the sale for the pieces I need, like kitchen counter stools, nightstands, indoor planters, and an entertainment center to go under the new TV. And honestly, the stuff I found is so good that it’s impossible for me to keep it to myself. Keep scrolling for my favorite Wayfair deals right now, and check out my list of all the non-Amazon sales going on this week.