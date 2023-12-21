Wayfair Clearance Event Has Up to 60% Off Thousands of Home Finds — These Are the 10 Deals You Can’t Afford to Miss
It’s almost the new year, and you know what that means: New starts, new habits, and — most importantly — new furniture. Fortunately, that happens to be where Wayfair comes in for the assist. While the retailer is a go-to site for affordable prices on high-quality products all year long, its current End-of-Year Sale is a prime opportunity to save even more cash than usual. We’re talking stylish beds, eye-catching rugs, cookware and decor, small space-friendly sofas, and so much more for up to 60% off with many exceptions that are upwards of 70% off!
There are also editor favorites on sale, such as this Best-List winning air mattress and single-serve coffee maker, for you to snag at amazing prices right here, right now. Take a look at our favorite discounted finds below, or shop the entire sale here. Just don’t wait too long to fill your cart; at these prices, items are already selling out quickly.