Wayfair Clearance Event Has Up to 60% Off Thousands of Home Finds — These Are the 10 Deals You Can’t Afford to Miss

published about 4 hours ago
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
Credit: Margaret Wright

It’s almost the new year, and you know what that means: New starts, new habits, and — most importantly — new furniture. Fortunately, that happens to be where Wayfair comes in for the assist. While the retailer is a go-to site for affordable prices on high-quality products all year long, its current End-of-Year Sale is a prime opportunity to save even more cash than usual. We’re talking stylish beds, eye-catching rugs, cookware and decor, small space-friendly sofas, and so much more for up to 60% off with many exceptions that are upwards of 70% off!

There are also editor favorites on sale, such as this Best-List winning air mattress and single-serve coffee maker, for you to snag at amazing prices right here, right now. Take a look at our favorite discounted finds below, or shop the entire sale here. Just don’t wait too long to fill your cart; at these prices, items are already selling out quickly.

George Oliver 8-Pair Shoe Rack
Wayfair
$49.99
was $84.99

This versatile shoe rack is great for small spaces because it doesn't take up too much floor space, holds up to eight pairs of shoes, and has a side compartment for all kinds of things. Keep umbrellas, kids' toys, and anything else that needs a convenient storage spot inside the enclosed area. The rack is also super easy to assemble and looks great thanks to its simple design and bamboo construction.

Vintage Upholstered Camelback Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
$448.48
was $915.00

This vintage sleeper sofa proves once and for all that sofa beds can, in fact, be stylish. With a curved vintage shape, dramatic tufting, and velvety fabric, this sofa will fit with any retro room. Not a fan of the olive green? This sleeper sofa also comes in pink, blue, and gray.

Glenni Accent Cabinet
Wayfair
$169.99
was $495.00

Hello, conversation starter! This unique contemporary cabinet is sure to get guests talking with its clever cutout design and singular shape. Use it as a bar, entryway console, or just a handsome accent to keep odds and ends out of sight.

Sand & Stable Vail Task Chair
Wayfair
$189.99
was $899.00

Yes, you read that right — this gorgeous task chair, which normally sells for $899, is currently on sale for under $200! It's tufted in linen, features five caster wheels, and is available in seven colors. Working from home just got so much better.

Leflore 2-Drawer Nightstand
Wayfair
$135.99
was $300.00

Looking to add a bit of storage to your sleep space? Opt for a roomy nightstand that just so happens to also be very stylish. This sleek, minimalist pick is available in six colors and features two drawers, an open shelf, and a spacious top that helps you maximize your organization needs.

Staub Ceramics 4-piece Baking Dish Set
Wayfair
$99.95
was $314.00

This four-piece French-inspired set is a kitchen favorite. It cooks up mouthwatering casseroles and desserts, keeping them moist thanks to its porcelain enamel glaze. From mac n' cheese to brownies, this set can do it all. Plus, it's pretty and made to handle heat so that you can take each dish from oven to table with style.

Rebrilliant 3 Piece Fabric Bin Set
Wayfair
$19.99
was $26.99

Hide your out-of-season clothing in plain sight with these handy fabric bins for your closet. The set of three features transparent windows at the front, so you can easily distinguish what's inside. Translation: You'll never have to go hunting for your favorite top again.

Kelly Clarkson Home Courseulles 5-Piece Sled Dining Set
Wayfair
$340.00
was $659.98

With how pricey most dining sets are, this one is a steal — and, despite its budget-friendly price, it's seriously glamorous. The glass table and four velvet chairs have gold-finished accents, and the table’s legs are shaped like an open tripod, which looks way more interesting than most standard options.

Loloi II Performance Sand Area Rug 5'3" x 7'6"
Wayfair
$105.00
was $269.00

The luxe appearance of this sand rug gives off an expensive vibe, thanks to its power-loomed ribbed texture cleverly imitating the look of a hand-knotted rug — only, this one comes at a much more affordable price. With versatile neutral tones, it effortlessly complements various spaces, be it a bedroom, living room, or office.

Houchins Upholstered Storage Platform Bed
Wayfair
$485.99
was $910.00

A reader favorite, the Houchins platform storage bed is a simple yet stylish pick. The durable metal and wood frame is upholstered in a foam-filled polyester so soft and cushiony you'll feel sleepy just by looking at it. Add to that a button-tufted headboard and four roomy storage drawers — set on wheels for quick, easy access — and you’ve got a steal of a bed.

