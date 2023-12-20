Gear Up for Your Next Trip with This Epic Sale from One of Our Favorite Travel Bag Brands (These Picks Are Up to 50% Off!)

Newsletters

With a new year quickly approaching, now’s the perfect time to start thinking about the goals you want to accomplish in the coming year. If more travel is on your list for 2024, you’ll want to make sure you have the right gear to make those adventures go as smoothly as possible — and it doesn’t hurt if they make you look good at the same time, too. Now through December 31, you can save up to 50% off sitewide during  Lo & Sons’ Holiday Sale. Featuring steep discounts on everything from roomy weekenders we love and organized backpacks to some of the most stylish crossbody bags on the market, you’re sure to find your next travel go-to during this sale. Below, check out 10 of our favorite pieces you should be shopping for today. With some pieces upwards of $200 off, you won’t want to miss this rare deal. Here’s to starting your next trip in (functional) style!

While I've talked about this bag in the past, allow me to give you a quick refresher as to why the Catalina Tote is one of my favorite travel bags. Available in three different sizes, this bag is as spacious as it is stylish, with deep side pockets, multiple interior pockets (including a bottom compartment to keep shoes or dirty clothes separate from the rest of your belongings), a key leash, and a luggage sleeve that'll easily slip over most suitcase handles. It also comes in 11 color options (including a gorgeous new brown hue!) and two different fabric styles, making this the ultimate travel companion.

Love the look of a sporty crossbody? The Nouvelle might just tick every box. With a flexible nylon body and a detachable, padded strap, this bag is made with style, comfort, and function in mind. And just like all Lo & Sons bags, this pick features an array of pockets for your essentials, including two mesh pockets, one zip pocket, and three card slots.

Designed to be used as both an everyday bag and an overnight travel bag, the O.G. 2 is one of Lo & Sons' most popular bags — and for a good reason. This design features plenty of pockets to house your everyday essentials, a padded laptop sleeve to keep your most important work accessory safe, and a separate shoe compartment to ensure the rest of your belongings stay clean throughout your travels. Plus, it made Apartment Therapy's Best List for the Best Carry-on Luggage!

If you've been on the hunt for a stylish backpack, consider the Beacon. This small, lightweight pick features a minimalist design made from sustainable eco-friendly materials and memory foam-padded straps with a mesh underside that prevents the bag from slipping off your shoulders. Complete with Lo & Sons' iconic organizational features, this backpack is great for everything from commuting to travel. (P.S. It also makes a great back-to-school gift!)

If you thought crossbody bags were too small to be exceptionally organized, you're mistaken. The Pearl (available in 16 color and fabric options) features tons of pockets designed to hold all of your essentials, small and large. From your phone and wallet to a tablet, this bag — which can also be used as a large clutch — is bound to become your new go-to.

In the market for the ultimate multi-wear bag? The convertible Waverley 2 is just what you're looking for. Designed to be worn in four different ways, you can sport this bag as a crossbody, wristlet, shoulder bag, and even as a chic belt bag (aka fanny pack). Best of all, it's available in three different types of leather and 23 gorgeous color combinations.

Slim, sleek, and minimal, the Lo & Sons' leather wallet is destined to become the only travel wallet you'll ever need. It's built with 10 card slots, a change purse, multiple slip pockets, and enough space to house both your passport and phone. Prefer a smaller wallet? They've got one of those, too.

For anyone who has ever had to decide whether to travel with a purse or a backpack, this is the bag for you. The Rowledge strikes the perfect balance between the two, with deep pockets to keep everything in place, including your laptop, water bottle, and umbrella. It also has handles at the top, so you can carry it like a briefcase in the office and convert it to a backpack as you travel home for a comfortable (and stylish) experience.

A modern take on the fanny pack, The Bond is your new adventure companion that'll keep all of your essentials at the ready. It comes in three materials: a water-resistant tyvek, 600D Recycled Poly, and premium sheepskin leather. With plenty of pockets and a two-part strap system, it's built for maximum comfort while on the move.

The Seville Tote is one of the brand's legacy products. It's also one of the priciest, so with a 50% discount, this deal is a bona fide steal. Available in two color and size options, this innovative travel tote features a patented Shell+ Design system with an inner bag and an exterior shell that can be swapped for other shells in multiple colors! Complete with all the organizational sleeves you could dream of, this is the ultimate back-to-work treat.

