Wayfair’s Summer Flash Sale Ends Tomorrow — These Are the 13 Deals You Need to See

Laura Gurfein
Laura Gurfein
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Outdoor patio with wooden furniture, gray cushions, string lights, and potted plants surrounded by lush greenery.
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Credit: Michael Sullivan

To be honest, I spend a lot of time browsing Wayfair: I have at least five things from the online furniture giant in my house right now, including bookshelves and an outdoor rug. And professionally, I’m on the site a lot to deal-hunt during its big sales. So believe me when I say that the Wayfair Summer Flash Sale is good. Like, really good — I’m seeing prices that rival Way Day. Scroll down to shop the 13 best deals I found at the surprise summer sale (there’s something for every room in the house!) before it ends on Friday, July 10.

Winston Porter American Country Vintage Armoire
$530$221

Let’s start off with this vintage-style armoire. If your overstuffed bedroom closet is begging for a little relief (I know mine is), this freestanding armoire’s main compartment will give your hanging items and accessories a little extra breathing room. Use the slim drawers for things like socks and undies, and top it off with something decorative.

$221 at Wayfair
Mercer41 Kaybree Upholstered Flip Top Storage Bench
$359$200

You’d find an end-of-the-bed storage bench like this one in the bedroom of my dreams. The flip-top bench has the capacity for bed linens, blanket, and even an extra pillow. Keep the top closed so that you have a place to sit while you put on your socks or to lay out your outfit for the next day. Today, it’s on sale in five colors for as much as 50% off.

$200 at Wayfair
Lark Manor Modern Tilt Out Arched Laundry Basket Cabinet
$174$109

Why has no one ever told me that a laundry basket can be this chic?! Behind its fluted door is a 10-gallon basket, and above it sits a shelf for small items like mesh bags and stain remover sticks. If you want to separate your lights and darks as your laundry pile builds up, buy a set of two for just $70 more.

$109 at Wayfair
Fruitvale Water-Resistant Indoor/Outdoor Rug
$184$125

I love a brightly colored outdoor rug — most outdoor furniture sets come in neutral colors, so it provides a welcome pop to an outdoor space. This polypropylene rug is resistant to fading and rinses clean with a good spray from the garden house. (You can also keep it clean with this editor-tested winning method.)

$125 at Wayfair
Wade Logan Laguna Foldable Outdoor Adirondack Chair With Table
$607$294

Yes, most outdoor furniture is neutral-colored, but not all — this folding Adirondack chair set bucks the trend. The seats are low and deep, made for hours of lounging, and if the wide armrests aren’t big enough to hold your drink, you can set it down on the complementary table. Several months down the line, when the weather cools off, you can fold the whole set up for the season.

$294 at Wayfair
Vego Garden 90'' H x 54'' W Arched Trellis
$151$128

Take your garden up a notch by mounting this arched trellis to your raised garden beds. Customers say it’s easy to put together and sturdy enough to hold up flowering fruits and vegetables. It comes in a range of depths, one of which is bound to fit in your existing setup. Don’t forget to click the on-page coupon to see an extra 10% off in your cart.

$128 at Wayfair
Hertford Mid-Century Upholstered Accent Chair
$199$130

Now we’re heading back inside to the living room, starting with this classic mid-century modern lounge chair. It has a kiln-dried wooden frame, splayed legs, and a distressed linen-blend fabric upholstering the seat. It’s on sale in four colors — and yes, that cute little corresponding accent pillow is included. I also found a similar style with faux leather upholstery.

$130 at Wayfair
17 Stories Vernestine Round End Table Side Table with 3-Tier Shelves
$90$47

This clever end table makes the most of its small footprint with three tiers. The top level is just the right size for a mug of tea and a remote control, while the lower levels can hold your book du jour and that knickknack you don’t have anywhere else to display. You can choose from four colors for the table top, all of which are paired with a black frame.

$47 at Wayfair
Trent Austin Design Riggle 47.4" W Kitchen Island with Open Shelves
$160$100

Let’s stick with the tri-level theme and move into the kitchen — I found this simple but stunning kitchen island with open shelves. Despite its lightweight look, it has a weight capacity of nearly 200 pounds, so you can load it up with the pots and pans that don’t fit in your cabinet or the small appliances you only use occasionally.

$100 at Wayfair
Loon Peak Kialah 52" W Burl Wood Console Table
$440$212

This curved console table would make such a stylish statement in an entryway. It measures 52 inches long, it has a scratch-resistant surface, and it’s just begging for decorative touches like a little bowl for your keys and a vase with curved lines. It comes in three wooden shades, one of which should match your existing decor.

$212 at Wayfair
Gracie Oaks Anteus Storage Shoe Bench With Coat Rack Shoe Cabinet
$329$188

Need your entryway furniture to have a little more function? I love the look of this shoe storage bench that comes with a strip of coat hooks. On either side of the bench are flip-drawer shoe storage compartments that have a removable shelf to accommodate larger shoes, and in the middle are two drawers. The bench’s cushioned seat is removable and machine-washable for easy cleaning.

$188 at Wayfair
Godinger Claro Highball Glasses, 17 oz. (Set of 4)
$36$25

Wayfair’s summer flash sale has plenty of deals under $50, including these colorful highball glasses. The crystal glasses have a 17-ounce capacity and come in a set of four. Complete the look with a 33-ounce pitcher and a set of smaller glasses in the same pattern.

$25 at Wayfair

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