A Mom Transformed a Nursery into a Wednesday Addams-Themed Big Kid Bedroom
Parents know that turning a child’s nursery into something a little more grown-up can bring all kinds of emotions (and expenses!), and one mom used the opportunity to surprise her 6-year-old daughter with something truly unique. TikTok user Nicola Marie recently shared a video highlighting the transformation of her daughter’s pink and gray nursery into something decidedly more supernatural, and it’s an incredibly chic homage to everyone’s favorite fictional goth girl, Wednesday Addams.
The mom of two shared a time-lapse video of the transformation, taking down gray patterned wallpaper and turning the room’s baby pink walls into a gorgeous, grown-up purple hue, using Expressive Plum 6271 by Sherwin-Williams. She also turned a black dresser into a deep plum shade, adding in a black bed frame with black side tables, a black and white patterned area rug, and black and white bedding.
Nicola included two cherries on top, enlisting the help of her husband to hang three framed prints of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday above her daughter’s new bed (similar version here) and perching a doll dressed in a black tutu on her bed.
Her daughter’s reaction was priceless. Clad in her very own black tutu, braided pigtails, and black lipstick, she first screamed and jumped in delight, before putting on a spooky scowl and slamming the door shut in true Wednesday fashion, no doubt making all the time and effort worth it to her super-creative parents.
Commenters praised the couple for supporting their child’s interests, even when they’re creepy, mysterious, and a little bit kooky. Bonus points if they’re ooky, too.