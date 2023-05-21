A Mom Transformed a Nursery into a Wednesday Addams-Themed Big Kid Bedroom

Parents know that turning a child’s nursery into something a little more grown-up can bring all kinds of emotions (and expenses!), and one mom used the opportunity to surprise her 6-year-old daughter with something truly unique. TikTok user Nicola Marie recently shared a video highlighting the transformation of her daughter’s pink and gray nursery into something decidedly more supernatural, and it’s an incredibly chic homage to everyone’s favorite fictional goth girl, Wednesday Addams.