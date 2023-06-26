Newsletters
West Elm Is Offering Up to 60% Off Stylish, Editor-Tested Furniture for the Fourth of July — Here Are Our 10 Favorites

The 4th of July deals are here, and there couldn’t be a better time to stock up on big-ticket furniture pieces that you’ve been eyeing. One sale you absolutely can’t miss is West Elm’s, which has hundreds of styles discounted by up to 60 percent, not to mention free shipping for many of them. It’s the place to go not only for quantity but of course quality, as well. In rounding up our favorite marked-down furniture pieces, we considered sofas, dining tables, and other items we’ve tested in-store, as well as editor-favorite accent pieces. There are also plenty of bestsellers to check out. Whether you’re looking to spruce up your dining room with a new sideboard, give your bedroom a refresh with a boho-chic nightstand, or you’re after a new sofa with hidden storage space, we’ve got you covered. Check it all out below, and grab these finds for less while you still can.

This plush, timeless sleeper sectional scored a 10 out of 10 on our multi-functionality scale thanks to its roomy storage chaise lounger, customizability, and full-sized pull-out. The fact that it's also super comfy doesn't hurt. When we viewed the Urban sleeper in person, we found that everything moves easily, and the lid of the chaise closes softly with or without the easy-pull tab. We also rated it highly on nappability — clearly, the Urban sleeper's compact size doesn't negatively impact its versatility.

Dubbed the Best Glass coffee table to buy at West Elm by our Personal Shopper series, this 48-inch design features a rich walnut base outfitted with a durable tempered glass top. Although it looks like a work of art all on its own, the Marcio table would also make a wonderful display case for your favorite decor. Simply add coffee table books and other trinkets to give it your own flair.

When we surveyed our staffers for their favorite West Elm home finds, senior graphic designer Lindsay enthusiastically volunteered her mobile chandelier, which effortlessly creates a focal point in any space. "I bought this chandelier before I even bought my house," she said. "It makes such a statement in my dining room." Although this piece is trendy, its gold-toned brass finish and sleek design will help it stand the test of time.

One of West Elm's bestselling dining chairs, the Lenox model instantly draws eyes with its art deco aesthetic and curved backrest. We also can't get enough of its steel frame, especially in the blackened brass finish. For the sale fabrics, you have 11 options to choose from, all of them grown-up neutral shades that'll seamlessy upgrade the look of your dining room.

Easily one of West Elm's more affordable bed frames, the Crown bed sports a unique curved headboard that'll make your sleeping experience feel all the more cozy and intimate. Also of note is its classy chenille tweed upholstery, which comes in a delicate gray color. Dark metal legs contrast nicely and give just enough elevation for some under-bed storage space.

Perfect for the dining room, this mid-century modern sideboard will hold all of the excess dinnerware that won't fit in your kitchen cabinets. It boasts three spacious drawers in the middle, as well as two shelf compartments on either side. We especially love the glass doors over the shelves, as they allow you to see and keep track of what's inside.

This Scandi-chic chair is on sale in black and brown leather, as well as an equally beautiful vegan leather for under $600. You get comfy, medium-firm cushions and armrests that curve upward at the end, helping this piece stand apart from the traditional accent chair. Most importantly, the chair's timeless design means it'll never look outdated.

West Elm's Box Frame dining table has a compact drop leaf design that's highly functional for small apartments. When we visited their showroom, we deemed it the best option if you work from home, as its smaller configuration makes for a perfect table-to-desk transition. When the workday ends, you can open it back up to create an intimate dinner party feel.

This impossible-to-ignore raffia nightstand adds warmth to any bedroom with its handwoven beige drawers and bronze fixtures. Its white foundation, however, keeps things minimal and calm. The side table has two deep pull-out drawers for plenty of storage, so you can keep anything from electronics to reading materials inside. It's the perfect example of understated glamour.

The Jules table's drop-leaf construction means it can go from being round to having a more rectangular shape in seconds. It's the ideal piece to place in your breakfast nook, as it seats up to four and embodies Scandi-chic coziness. The table's wooden surface paired with metal legs lends a slightly industrial appearance that's still fully modern.

