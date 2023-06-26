The 4th of July deals are here, and there couldn’t be a better time to stock up on big-ticket furniture pieces that you’ve been eyeing. One sale you absolutely can’t miss is West Elm’s, which has hundreds of styles discounted by up to 60 percent, not to mention free shipping for many of them. It’s the place to go not only for quantity but of course quality, as well. In rounding up our favorite marked-down furniture pieces, we considered sofas, dining tables, and other items we’ve tested in-store, as well as editor-favorite accent pieces. There are also plenty of bestsellers to check out. Whether you’re looking to spruce up your dining room with a new sideboard, give your bedroom a refresh with a boho-chic nightstand, or you’re after a new sofa with hidden storage space, we’ve got you covered. Check it all out below, and grab these finds for less while you still can.