West Elm Just Dropped Thousands of New Home Deals, as Low as $25 — Shop Our Top Picks

Furnishing a home is expensive, but luckily you don’t have to spend that much money to make your space look inviting once you have all of the essentials. A cozy side table or faux fur throw can work wonders to transform the appearance of your living room, the same way a new bath mat can take your bathroom from looking drab to luxurious. West Elm is the place to shop for all of these finishing touches — especially when you consider that its sale section has tons of chic home accessories for up to 50% off.



I rounded up my favorite finds under $300, so whether you’re after a new wine glass set or entryway rug, you can now score it at a major discount. Select items are limited quantity and selling fast, so don’t wait before the weekend is over to instantly upgrade any small corner in your home. Now’s the time to stock up!