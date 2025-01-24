Newsletters

West Elm Just Dropped Thousands of New Home Deals, as Low as $25 — Shop Our Top Picks

Nikol SlatinskaCommerce Shopping Writer
I write home shopping content for Apartment Therapy. My job entails product testing and reviewing, as well as writing serviceable shopping guides for furniture and home decor. I received my undergraduate journalism degree at the University of Missouri and wrote for local publications in my college town.
published yesterday
Post Image
Credit: Jason Rampe

Furnishing a home is expensive, but luckily you don’t have to spend that much money to make your space look inviting once you have all of the essentials. A cozy side table or faux fur throw can work wonders to transform the appearance of your living room, the same way a new bath mat can take your bathroom from looking drab to luxurious. West Elm is the place to shop for all of these finishing touches — especially when you consider that its sale section has tons of chic home accessories for up to 50% off.

I rounded up my favorite finds under $300, so whether you’re after a new wine glass set or entryway rug, you can now score it at a major discount. Select items are limited quantity and selling fast, so don’t wait before the weekend is over to instantly upgrade any small corner in your home. Now’s the time to stock up!

Embroidered Washed Velvet Quilt, Full/Queen
West Elm
$138.99
was $279.00

Oftentimes when West Elm bedding is on sale, it’s only discounted in one bold color. But this luxe velvet quilt set is on sale in all three gorgeous neutrals that are perfect for winter. Right now, the entire set is half-off, so you can outfit your bed in the warm and stylish covering for a great price.

Mid-Century Drink Table
West Elm
$129.00
was $149.00

This small-space-friendly side table is made from sustainably sourced solid wood and is contract-grade, so you know it’s built to last. A sleek metal base and solid marble top make the table double as decor — no matter where you put it. You’ll also find that it’s light enough to move around, so if you have guests visiting they’ll always have a spot to place their drinks.

Tuareg Bath Mat
West Elm
$35.99
was $45.00

On sale in a striking charcoal-and-white colorway, the Tuareg bath mat promises to absorb all runoff water, thanks to its 100% cotton construction. Its low-pile design also means the mat dries incredibly quickly and is guaranteed to stay looking new amid long-term use and heavy foot traffic.

Classon Coupe Glass Sets (Set of 4)
West Elm
$24.97
was $56.00

The unique shape of these coupe glasses means you can use them to serve just about any kind of drink, be it wine or cocktails. Each glass boasts a textured finish that catches the eye and adds dimension to your tablescape. Right now, you can snag a set of four or eight for more than half off.

Harold Floor Lamp
West Elm
$279.20
was $349.00

Make a statement with this sculptural floor lamp, which melds a traditional shade with a thick metal pole and base. Currently 20% off, the lamp will serve as a fashion-forward anchor piece for any boring corner while also offering ambient lighting. And it’ll match a variety of interior decor schemes.

Faux Fur Chinchilla Throw, Standard
West Elm
$59.99
was $109.00

West Elm's faux fur throws are extremely soft and instantly add a luxe look to a sofa, chair, or bedscape — especially this plush faux chinchilla option. They also make great gifts. Who wouldn't want to curl up under one of these on a frosty night?

Tweed Flatweave Cotton Wool Rug, 5' x 8'
West Elm
$199.20
was $249.00

You’ll find this neutral flatwoven rug not only easy to style, but also easy to vacuum and maintain, thanks to its durable, low-pile construction. An intricate weave pattern and tasseled ends prevent the rug from looking boring, but its design remains subtle enough that you’ll want to keep it for years and years.

Auburn Bench
West Elm
$219.99
was $279.00

Low on seating but in need of something more substantial than an accent chair? A bench is the perfect solution. This one is on clearance in a goes-with-everything silver twill material and cool walnut legs. Place it at the foot of the bed or opposite the sofa for a convenient and stylish seat that doesn’t take up too much space.

Astor Faux Silk Texture Curtain, 48"x84"
West Elm
$64.99
was $99.00

If your windows are looking a little bare, try these silky curtains, which are on sale in a cream and gray color. They have a subtle sparkle that catches the eye, as well as a textured finish that helps add dimension to the surrounding area. And they do help keep the light out without being full-on blackout curtains.

Profile Narrow Console Table
West Elm
$199.20
was $229.00

This sleek table is so narrow that it’ll fit just about anywhere. You can slide it right behind the couch or in a skinny entryway. Regardless of the spot, the table’s substantial shelving will come in handy for housing everyday items you tend to grab on your way out the door.

