West Elm Is Selling $7 Mid-Century Modern House Ornaments That Would Make Frank Lloyd Wright Proud
‘Tis the season to turn our homes into festive wonderlands, and no tradition’s quite as sweet as decorating the Christmas tree. Year after year, unwrapping all the ornaments we’ve collected is a ritual we look forward to, each holding a sweet memory. If you, too, love ornaments, we have a secret for you: West Elm is filled with them. The brand has an assortment larger than we can count, but one that stands out is the Mid-Century Paper House Ornament. Between its sleek design and nostalgic charm, it adds a touch of timelessness to any tree. Crafted with meticulous detail, it showcases an adorable lit-up snow-covered home that’s lightweight enough to hang on any branch.
As we navigate the holiday season’s highs and lows, we can count on our ornaments, at the very least, to bring us joy. This Mid-Century Paper House Ornament is a must-have for those who appreciate the art of Christmas decor. Did we mention you can get it on sale? It’s the perfect way to make your tree even more joyous.
What Is the Mid-Century Paper House Ornament?
This ornament pays a delightful nod to the mid-century home designs of the middle of the 1900s. Crafted from paper, it captures the essence of the era’s iconic aesthetic. The faux snow-covered homes show off the beauty of the holiday season and create a nostalgic and stylish ambiance. Beyond its decorative appeal, this lightweight creation makes for a thoughtful gift for the design lover in your life. It’s the perfect way to take holiday decor up a notch, and it’s on sale for 40% off, so really, how could you go wrong?
For only $7.20, the Mid-Century Paper House Ornament is a steal. Crafted from lightweight paper, this decoration showcases the retro aesthetic of the ’50s and ’60s with its cute snow-covered home. It’s not just an ornament; it’s your wallet-friendly pass to instant holiday cheer.
Buy: Mid-Century Paper House Ornament, $7.20 (originally $12)