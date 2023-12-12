West Elm Is Selling $7 Mid-Century Modern House Ornaments That Would Make Frank Lloyd Wright Proud

‘Tis the season to turn our homes into festive wonderlands, and no tradition’s quite as sweet as decorating the Christmas tree. Year after year, unwrapping all the ornaments we’ve collected is a ritual we look forward to, each holding a sweet memory. If you, too, love ornaments, we have a secret for you: West Elm is filled with them. The brand has an assortment larger than we can count, but one that stands out is the Mid-Century Paper House Ornament. Between its sleek design and nostalgic charm, it adds a touch of timelessness to any tree. Crafted with meticulous detail, it showcases an adorable lit-up snow-covered home that’s lightweight enough to hang on any branch.