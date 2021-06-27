The Culinary-School Staple You Should Always Have in Your Own Kitchen

Sizzle platters can be used to cook just about anything you would typically roast on a sheet pan. This includes meats, fish, veggies, croutons, one giant cookie — you name it! The platters really come in handy when you’re cooking something very small or a single serving of something. If I’m cooking just one chicken breast, I always reach for my sizzle platter. There’s no need to fuss with washing an entire sheet tray — as a bonus, cleanup is a breeze! Another time they come in handy is when roasting nuts or seeds. You can quickly toss a handful of them directly onto the platter and load it right into the oven. It’s lightweight, compact, and fuss-free.



Using sizzle platters is all about saving time and space, and having one in my kitchen has made my life easier on multiple occasions. If you’re tight on kitchen space, I highly suggest investing in one.