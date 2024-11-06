“Kaffepause” Is the Relaxing Norwegian Habit You Need to Try Tomorrow

When I spent a year studying in Spain in college, one of my favorite things to do was sit at a cafe and leisurely sip on a cup of cafe con leche (or tinto de verano), chat with friends, people-watch, and take our sweet time. Getting a coffee to-go was rare, besides at a few coffee shops that catered specifically to expats or study-abroad students like myself.



While Americans tend to romanticize the European way of life, from long summer breaks and midday naps, to healthy sleep habits and delicious afternoon routines, there’s no need to book an international flight to embrace some of these customs. As for kaffepause, I’m sure I’ll still be starting many days with a cup of coffee — but I’m going to make a habit out of saying “to go” a little less often.