They’re larger than other residential PUDs and can include gyms, pools, parks, community events like movie nights, and even stores or schools. This level of involvement and self-containment can be appealing to some potential buyers and a deterrent for others. (MPCs aren’t the only residential PUDs to offer amenities.)



There can also be financial motivations for seeking out a PUD area. In her video, Jones says financing tends to be “a little simpler with a PUD” and that “they are also more easily eligible for FHA and VA loans.” Morley feels similarly, though notes this isn’t a universal truth: “There probably are some lenders that have more favorable lending rules for master-planned communities that have a HOA in place.”