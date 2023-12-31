Here’s When TJ Maxx Restocks, So You Never Miss Out on the Best Deals

According to the TJ Maxx website, stores receive fresh shipments “several times a week, with each delivery containing thousands of items.” Online inventory is updated almost daily, which only increases your chances of finding something you love, no matter how or when you choose to shop. New items are put out on store shelves as they arrive, so there’s no holding period or specific strategy that will help you snag the best deal.



In fact, as the company notes, you’ll want to scoop up an item as soon as you see it, because there’s a good chance it won’t be there on future trips. “If you love it, grab it,” they note. “We don’t hold replenishment stock in our back rooms and the store managers often don’t even know what’s coming until they throw open the delivery truck doors! That’s what makes us so exciting to shop.”