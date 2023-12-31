Here’s When TJ Maxx Restocks, So You Never Miss Out on the Best Deals
Shoppers know that a trip to TJ Maxx can often mean scoring incredible savings on name-brand items, whether it’s designer fashion at a fraction of retail cost or affordable home decor you’ll love for years to come.
And while the retail chain does have an online outpost, there’s something to be said about the treasure-hunt style shopping experience you’ll enjoy in-store, where you might find stylish items you never knew you needed from your favorite brands tucked away on a crowded shelf, just waiting to be discovered. Curious about your best options for finding these highly coveted goodies? And are you wondering, “when does TJ Maxx restock?” so you never miss a good deal? Keep reading, bargain hunter.
What Is TJ Maxx?
Offering overstocked or past-season merchandise from top brands, TJ Maxx is the flagship retailer of parent company TJX, which also operates other U.S. retailers Marshalls, HomeGoods, HomeSense, and Sierra. Business Insider notes that TJX stores typically sell items at a 20 to 60% price cut, sourcing from roughly 21,000 vendors and brands from around the globe. There are more than 1,200 TJ Maxx stores in the U.S. alone.
When Does TJ Maxx Restock?
According to the TJ Maxx website, stores receive fresh shipments “several times a week, with each delivery containing thousands of items.” Online inventory is updated almost daily, which only increases your chances of finding something you love, no matter how or when you choose to shop. New items are put out on store shelves as they arrive, so there’s no holding period or specific strategy that will help you snag the best deal.
In fact, as the company notes, you’ll want to scoop up an item as soon as you see it, because there’s a good chance it won’t be there on future trips. “If you love it, grab it,” they note. “We don’t hold replenishment stock in our back rooms and the store managers often don’t even know what’s coming until they throw open the delivery truck doors! That’s what makes us so exciting to shop.”
What is the best day of the week to go to TJ Maxx?
Even if you know you’ll likely get access to new merchandise with each shopping trip, you might be wondering if there’s a secret best day or time to shop. According to store associates in r/tjmaxx, early weekday mornings will be the least stressful — and likely most bountiful — times to head to your local store. Weekends tend to be the busiest and less staffed times, so associates aren’t always able to stock shelves as frequently. But weekday mornings will see new replenishment, as well as price markdowns every other week for shoppers on the hunt for the absolute best deals possible. You can always check with your local store associates for more info about that process.