Here’s Why It Feels Like This Year Is Going By Too Quickly — and What to Do About It

The time you have impacts how you spend it, how you structure it, the routines you build to define it, and how you experience life itself. And feeling that time has been distorted is hardly a unique thought — particularly over the course of the past year and a half that was marked in large part by Covid-19 lockdowns, the lifting of restrictions, and concerns that we’ll continue repeating the process with variants. It’s in how friends describe the endless slog of workdays, in which there’s no differentiation between moving from one day to the next besides the fact that you had a period of nighttime in between. Parents talked about getting used to virtual schooling with their kids, only to be stunned by back-to-school supply lists as tentative plans are made for a new academic year. Workers skid from weekend to weekend, taking breaks where they can as lines between “work time” and “home time” get narrower, perhaps because of working from home or due to the inability to afford to take a break at all.