Williams Sonoma’s New Hydrangea Collection Is a Cottagecore Dream (It’s Better Than Cabbage!)
You thought vintage cabbageware was the most adorable dishware you could collect? Think again. Williams Sonoma just rolled out “hydrangeaware,” and oh my goodness, it’s a cottagecore-lover’s dream.
“It’s a hydrangea girl summer,” the caption of a recent Williams Sonoma Instagram post reads. “Think breezy blues, fresh flowers, and al fresco meals.”
And yes, they do pair perfectly with cabbageware (which you can still buy new from Williams Sonoma).
“It’s a matter of NEEEEED!” one person commented on the post. Another commenter added: “This is so charming! Be right there!”
What’s in Williams Sonoma’s Hydrangea Collection?
The new collection consists of figural salad plates, platters, mugs, and bowls, which look like clusters of blue hydrangea blooms, as well as a variety of different floral-printed and gingham linens to outfit your table.
Shop the entire Hydrangea Dinnerware Collection at Williams Sonoma ahead of all your garden party plans. It might just be cuter than cabbageware, and that’s saying a lot!
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