Williams Sonoma’s New Hydrangea Collection Is a Cottagecore Dream (It’s Better Than Cabbage!)

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via…read more
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Circa April 2018: Williams-Sonoma retail mall location.
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You thought vintage cabbageware was the most adorable dishware you could collect? Think again. Williams Sonoma just rolled out “hydrangeaware,” and oh my goodness, it’s a cottagecore-lover’s dream.

“It’s a hydrangea girl summer,” the caption of a recent Williams Sonoma Instagram post reads. “Think breezy blues, fresh flowers, and al fresco meals.”

And yes, they do pair perfectly with cabbageware (which you can still buy new from Williams Sonoma). 

“It’s a matter of NEEEEED!” one person commented on the post. Another commenter added: “This is so charming! Be right there!”

What’s in Williams Sonoma’s Hydrangea Collection?

The new collection consists of figural salad plates, platters, mugs, and bowls, which look like clusters of blue hydrangea blooms, as well as a variety of different floral-printed and gingham linens to outfit your table.

Hydrangea Figural Small Plates
$25

Unlike your vintage cabbageware, these plates are microwave and dishwasher-safe. Crafted from durable stoneware, they’re each unique, durable, and ready for daily use. Each salad plate is priced at under $25, to boot!

$25 at Williams Sonoma
Hydrangea Figural Platter

The serving platter may be the most stunning piece in the collection just based on its size alone. It’ll be a showstopper for your al fresco tablescape (it’s also dishwasher safe!).

Buy at Williams Sonoma
Hydrangea Napkin Rings, Set of 4
$60

You can even grab a set of napkin rings to match the dishes. They are so subtle and sweet. One Instagram fan said it best on the brand’s post: “Just take my credit card….. AGAIN!”

$60 at Williams Sonoma
Hydrangea Tablecloth
$130

The linens in the collection are just as gorgeous as the dishes. The hydrangea tablecloth, for example, is a work of art with its giant hydrangea blooms in various shades of blue, printed on a creamy white background. It’s made of a high-quality cotton twill, so you’re getting an heirloom-quality piece that you’ll pull out every upcoming summer season.

$130 at Williams Sonoma

Shop the entire Hydrangea Dinnerware Collection at Williams Sonoma ahead of all your garden party plans. It might just be cuter than cabbageware, and that’s saying a lot! 

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