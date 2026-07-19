Williams Sonoma Just Gave Classic French Toile a Wickedly Chic Halloween Twist
For those of you who can’t stand temperatures above 75 degrees, mentally you’ve already moved on to fall and its spooky season. If you’re already shopping for Halloween, you need to get into a Williams Sonoma near you ASAP — the high-end home retailer just dropped a brand-new line of dinner party decor that feels so luxe. It’s a twist on classic French floral toile donned with eerie witches on brooms — and honestly if some of you choose to display these pieces now, I wouldn’t blame you at all.
“Williams Sonoma has added to their Spooky Soiree collection, and it is iconic,” Jillian from @thehalloweenqueen on Instagram said in a recent video. “I love when companies do haggard ugly witches because, in my opinion, that’s what a witch looks like. And this is just beautiful.”
Williams Sonoma’s Chic Halloween Decor Starts at Under $20
Although there are some heirloom-quality pieces like the witch-print cookie jar and the nesting bowls, some items in the Spooky Soiree toile collection are priced at just under $20. The spoon rest Jillian pointed out in her video is now available for $19.95, and you can also pick up single mugs in the toile print for $18.95.
The pieces (the majority of which are glazed stoneware!) feature the black-and-white toile floral print, as well as a subtle skull motif that has been imprinted right into the ceramic surface. You can barely see them at the rim of the mug, but that makes the detail so much more alluring.
These Toile Pieces Truly Are Spooky Soiree-Ready
The collection comes with everything you need to host a dinner party during the Halloween season, with the stand-out pieces being the dinner plates. Designed to look like antiques, the decorative edge of the plates is accented with black stripes and florals, and the signature “haggard” witch on her broom is the prominent centerpiece of each plate.
And although they look like antiques, these plates are both microwave- and dishwasher-safe, so you can use them daily. It should be noted that each plate is molded and glazed by hand, and they may feature some variations — but that adds to the charm.
The One Halloween Set You’ll Actually Want to Buy All Of
The collection even comes with matching glass tumblers that are made in the same witch and skull motif. They’re perfect for creepy cocktails or to use as water glasses during your dinner parties. Because these tumblers feature hand-applied transfers, it’s recommended that you hand-wash them to keep them looking their best.
Some of the items in the collection look so much like “normal” antiques that you could almost miss the creepy accents. The tureen (ideal for soups and sauces!) features the skull and floral accents on the sides and lid, and an understated skull handle on top.
Upon first glance, you might not notice the spooky motifs, making this piece perfect for those who prefer a subtle pop of ghoulishness at Halloween rather than adhering to a full-on theme. Shop the full Spooky Soiree collection at Williams Sonoma to trick yourself into thinking spooky season is just around the corner.
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