For those of you who can’t stand temperatures above 75 degrees, mentally you’ve already moved on to fall and its spooky season. If you’re already shopping for Halloween, you need to get into a Williams Sonoma near you ASAP — the high-end home retailer just dropped a brand-new line of dinner party decor that feels so luxe. It’s a twist on classic French floral toile donned with eerie witches on brooms — and honestly if some of you choose to display these pieces now, I wouldn’t blame you at all.