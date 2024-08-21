I Just Discovered a Smart Hack That Turns a Wire Hanger into a Trash Can (I’m Shocked!)
If you’ve recently cleaned out a closet, cleared a fridge of expired food, or reorganized a pantry, you know that a trash can is a simple but necessary tool to complete any household cleanup or organizing task. But if you can’t locate a trash can quickly and decide to temporarily place items on a countertop or the floor, things can quickly lead to additional mess and frustration.
Because I’m always searching for savvy storage and cleaning techniques, especially when it involves clever uses of items I already have, I was stoked when I came across this smart impromptu trash can hack in my Instagram feed.
Instagram user @thegoochpage shows in this Instagram Reel how easy it is to make a trash can using just a wire hanger. To create it, bend the wire hanger as directed in the video — with each side of the hanger slightly bent in — before stretching the entire hanger out to form the “trash can.”
Each side will become the “handles” on which you can hang a plastic grocery bag. Then, take the actual hook of the hanger and use it to hang up your easy trash can on a cabinet or doorknob. It’s simple to make — and simple to use!
One of the best things about this hack is that you can make a temporary trash can wherever you need it! Use it to collect garbage in the kitchen or food waste from the fridge, or use it as a receptacle to hold recyclables such as aluminum cans or glass bottles.
If you’re cleaning out a closet, collect clothing or shoes you plan to donate in it. If you’re helping someone move into a dorm room, then this is an ideal trash hack for all the packaging that comes with new items.
Not only does this cost-effective technique repurpose an item you might already have on hand, but it’s also a much more sustainable way to use a simple item that might otherwise have been tossed out.