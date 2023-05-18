This TikToker Gave Her Rental Kitchen Counters a Wood Update

In a follow-up video, the creator shared an even more enticing detail: her peel-and-stick wallpaper cost just $15, and was applied in just over 90 minutes. The COSNIGHT Store adhesive paper can be purchased on Amazon, and retails for $9.99 per roll (or roughly $0.78 per square foot). And for those worrying about how the wallpaper will hold up to kitchen messes, don’t worry. According to Amazon reviewers, the waterproof wallpaper does hold up.