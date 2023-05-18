This TikToker Gave Her Rental Kitchen Counters a Wood Update
The rise of peel-and-stick wallpaper has gifted renters with the ability to transform their spaces, without having to worry about landlord backlash. But have you ever seen wooden kitchen countertops created with peel-and-stick wizardry? Thanks to TikTok content creator @breatheearth, now you have.
In a recent video, the TikToker showed how she turned the countertops in her rental into chic wooden countertops using removable wallpaper.
“Peel and stick is a DIY DREAM,” she captioned the video. “One step closer to my dream kitchen!! ”
Since @breatheearth posted her video on May 8, it’s racked up over 21,400 likes and 265,000 views.
In a follow-up video, the creator shared an even more enticing detail: her peel-and-stick wallpaper cost just $15, and was applied in just over 90 minutes. The COSNIGHT Store adhesive paper can be purchased on Amazon, and retails for $9.99 per roll (or roughly $0.78 per square foot). And for those worrying about how the wallpaper will hold up to kitchen messes, don’t worry. According to Amazon reviewers, the waterproof wallpaper does hold up.
Before applying the wallpaper, @breatheearth thoroughly cleaned her kitchen countertop and measured out exactly how much paper she needed. Then she peeled and placed the wallpaper and it was done.
“Love it,” one TikToker commented. “I did this to some countertops in an apartment and never regretted it a single time. Use Goo Gone to get rid of [residue] when you remove [it]!”
When asked how the wallpaper holds up to heat, @breatheearth added: “Can hold up to 80 degrees. Warm cups and plates, but never a hot pan! Easy fix by putting a heatproof cloth down first.”
So if you’ve found yourself dreaming of adding some flair to your not-so-aesthetically-pleasing rental kitchen, this is your sign to get started.