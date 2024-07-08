World Market’s “Beautiful” Tinned Fish Pillow Is (Finally!) Back in Stock
The #foodgirl decor trend is back this summer with an Italian twist, thanks to an adorable tinned fish throw pillow that’s become TikTok’s newest Roman empire. The coveted throw pillow, which has launched Reddit threads of foodies desperate to get their hands on one, is back in stock — and if this pillow is your style, you’ll want to run, not walk, to your nearest World Market to snag one of the colorful pieces before it sells out again.
TikTokers first discovered the brightly hued pillow, which looks just like a case of four sardines nestled in a gorgeously decorated tin of olive oil, about a month ago — and they were instantly smitten.
TikToker @Viol3ntlyhappy shared a video montage on the app highlighting the pillow as well as other food-inspired decor finds, and confirmed that the quality of the sardine tin pillow made it well-worth the purchase, although many said that the $35 price tag was a little on the expensive side. “It was worth the money tbh,” she wrote in the comment section, also noting that the pillow is “beautifully made” and a nice size.
A commenter agreed, saying the pillow was a big hit with her guests. It might be the perfect decor for your next “tinned fish night,” where you serve all sorts of sardines and other canned fish delights.
But why stop there? World Market also has sardine tin napkins and a sardine tin linen wall hanging for sale. It’s safe to say “tinned fish designs” are having a moment.
Fans are enchanted by the pillow’s playful design, elaborate stitching, and summery colors. Many people also shared on Reddit that they were able to find the $35 piece on sale for just $20 at the beginning of June. However, some people also commented saying that their store had run out of inventory due to high demand.
Luckily, World Market finally restocked the tinned fish pillow on its website for $35 just a few days ago, making it easy to order the viral piece to your home. You can check to see if it’s available at your closest location for pickup (members get 20 percent off with this option).
Paired with the tomato pillow, which one employee claimed was the softest pillow she’d felt in the entire store in response to @Viol3ntlyhappy’s TikTok video, it’s so easy to give your space a #foodgirl summer makeover with a quick trip to World Market.