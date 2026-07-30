My Favorite Organizing Brand Is Having a Rare Sale on the Sleekest Decluttering Products, Starting at $20

Megan Gray
Megan Gray
Estate sales, yard sales, and antique shops were regular weekend destinations for my brother and me as kids. My parents, always on the hunt for period-appropriate decor for our Staten Island 19th-century house, made sure of it. Since then, I’ve had a love for home design and…read more
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Credit: Yamazaki

Living in an apartment has made me an expert at identifying clever decluttering solutions tailored for compact spaces, and Yamazaki stands out as my absolute favorite retailer. Our team of editors is already in love with the sleek, minimalist aesthetic of this Japanese brand — particularly the exclusive Apartment Therapy and Yamazaki collaboration — making its pieces ideal for kitchens, bedrooms, living areas, dorm rooms, and beyond. The exciting news? Yamazaki is currently running a rare sale.

Now through August 30, shoppers can enjoy a 15% discount on select products during the Back-to-School Sale, with savings automatically applied at checkout. To help elevate your organization setup, I’ve scoured the site to pull together some favorite editor-approved options alongside fast-selling new arrivals. The standout deals include a sleek monitor stand designed to elevate your desk setup, as well as a super-practical over-the-door backpack hanger. Check out the best Yamazaki deals below and start shopping (whether you’re heading back to school or not!).

Headphone Stand
$24$20

I never know what to do with my headphones. They’re too big for my desk drawer and just take up space on the desk surface. That’s why I’m eyeing this chic headphone stand. It’s available in white or black and is a convenient place to rest your headphones in between Zoom meetings or gaming.

$20 at Yamazaki Home
Desk Organizer
$42$36

If your desk or dresser is full of loose stuff (jewelry, glasses, phone), then you need this minimal organizer. It’s great for placing all those odds-and-ends or just random office supplies. Plus, it’s available in white or black.

$36 at Yamazaki Home
Monitor Stand With Drawer
$115$98

Elevate your workspace (literally) with this monitor stand. It raises your screen and includes a drawer for organizing your desk items (the drawer also features a magnetic divider and holes in the back for your cords). Get it in white or black.

$98 at Yamazaki Home
Expandable Shoe Rack
$128$109

Bring order to your entryway or closet with this sleek shoe rack. It can hold up to 16 pairs of shoes, plus it’s adjustable to perfectly fit your space. Reviewers love the minimal design, snag it in white, black, or forest green.

$109 at Yamazaki Home
Laundry Hamper
$78$66

This lightweight hamper stands on its own, but when you need to bring it to a laundry room or laundromat, it easily folds up for convenient carrying. Grab yours in white or black.

$66 at Yamazaki Home
Over-the-Door Backpack Hanger
$56$48

When you come in from a long day of class or work, you need a place to rest your backpack or bag (that’s not the floor). This over-the-door hanger is the ideal solution. It fits doors up to 1.4 inches thick and each tier (there’s two) can hold up to 11 pounds.

$48 at Yamazaki Home
Stacked Jewelry Organizer
$38$32

This sophisticated stacked organizer features multi-tiers for all your loose change, jewelry, keys, and more. The trays rotate out, so you can easily find what you need and then fan them back in to save on space and protect your items from dust. 

$32 at Yamazaki Home
Magnetic Storage Caddy, Yellow Pear
$30

To "create spaces out of thin air, while also decluttering an overstuffed space," contributor Alicia relies on clever organizing solutions for her small, one-bedroom apartment. Case in point: the magnetic storage caddy. Alicia loves that this renter-friendly solution can easily attach to a fridge, washer, or dryer, allowing it to hold her "entire spice collection" while providing a welcome splash of color to the room.

$30 at Yamazaki Home
Rolling Storage Cart, Yellow Pear
$165

This rolling storage cart is part of the Apartment Therapy x Yamazaki collab, and has “secret storage powers" according to our Lifestyle senior editor Sofia. It measures 27 inches tall, but only 5 inches deep, making it stylish and space-efficient. In her review, Sofia says it transformed her bathroom and the two staggered shelves are perfect for holding cleaning supplies, toilet paper, and other essentials. It’s actually so versatile, you can use it in any room where you need some organization.

$165 at Yamazaki Home

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