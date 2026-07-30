My Favorite Organizing Brand Is Having a Rare Sale on the Sleekest Decluttering Products, Starting at $20
Living in an apartment has made me an expert at identifying clever decluttering solutions tailored for compact spaces, and Yamazaki stands out as my absolute favorite retailer. Our team of editors is already in love with the sleek, minimalist aesthetic of this Japanese brand — particularly the exclusive Apartment Therapy and Yamazaki collaboration — making its pieces ideal for kitchens, bedrooms, living areas, dorm rooms, and beyond. The exciting news? Yamazaki is currently running a rare sale.
Now through August 30, shoppers can enjoy a 15% discount on select products during the Back-to-School Sale, with savings automatically applied at checkout. To help elevate your organization setup, I’ve scoured the site to pull together some favorite editor-approved options alongside fast-selling new arrivals. The standout deals include a sleek monitor stand designed to elevate your desk setup, as well as a super-practical over-the-door backpack hanger. Check out the best Yamazaki deals below and start shopping (whether you’re heading back to school or not!).
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