This rolling storage cart is part of the Apartment Therapy x Yamazaki collab, and has “secret storage powers" according to our Lifestyle senior editor Sofia. It measures 27 inches tall, but only 5 inches deep, making it stylish and space-efficient. In her review , Sofia says it transformed her bathroom and the two staggered shelves are perfect for holding cleaning supplies, toilet paper, and other essentials. It’s actually so versatile, you can use it in any room where you need some organization.