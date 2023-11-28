This Surprisingly Stylish Cardboard Bed Frame Is Going Viral on TikTok

Single-size Yona bed frames start at just under $115 and the “Super-King” size is about $180, so this frame option is definitely a budget-friendly one.



So if you’re in need of a new, affordable, and sustainable bed frame for your primary or guest bedroom, check out Yona’s website to see if one of these fold-out frames will fit your style and needs. You may be surprised at just how stylish cardboard can be!



Buy: Yona Cardboard Bed, starting at $114.75