This Surprisingly Stylish Cardboard Bed Frame Is Going Viral on TikTok
If you’ve ever taken on the task of furnishing a new home or apartment, you know how expensive that process can be. Although buying secondhand is an inexpensive and sustainable option, sometimes you just want to treat yourself to something new.
Thankfully, one TikToker found a company that makes cardboard bed frames — yes, cardboard! — that are not only affordable and sustainable, but they’re actually pretty chic, too.
“I just bought a cardboard bed frame,” Kate Davidson said in a TikTok. “And this is either going to be the dumbest thing I’ve ever spent my money on or it’s going to be really worth it.”
Davidson said she turned to a company called Yona after being unable to find a new bed frame that she liked and fit within her budget. “This was only … I think $100, and it’s also kind of cute,” she said. “It’s apparently really sturdy and it lasts for a super long time.”
Yona is an Australian-based company that creates accordion-style bed frames out of 70% recycled fibers. The frames are 100% recyclable, but it may be a while before you need to recycle it — depending on the size of your bed frame, it can support up to 7,000 pounds. They’re also moisture-resistant, meaning infrequent spills, mopping, or pet messes won’t cause a structural issue for the frame.
You can even adjust the size of the bed by either removing or adding cardboard pieces. So that means you can easily upgrade or downsize your mattress without having to buy an entirely new bed frame.
The frames also come in a handful of neutral tones including white, black, forest green, and the “natural” cardboard color.
Single-size Yona bed frames start at just under $115 and the “Super-King” size is about $180, so this frame option is definitely a budget-friendly one.
So if you’re in need of a new, affordable, and sustainable bed frame for your primary or guest bedroom, check out Yona’s website to see if one of these fold-out frames will fit your style and needs. You may be surprised at just how stylish cardboard can be!
Buy: Yona Cardboard Bed, starting at $114.75