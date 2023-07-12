Amazon Shoppers Swear This Organizer with 26,000 5-Star Ratings Instantly Creates More Cabinet Space — and It’s $13 for Prime Day
If there’s one universal kitchen problem, it’s the Tupperware drawer. Finding the corresponding lid for a container can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack, and no matter how many times you attempt to reorganize, the pile of mismatched pieces somehow wreaks havoc again after only a few days. But we’re here to help! Although we can’t sit with you and sort through the mess, we can offer you a solution that will keep your Tupperware drawer tidy once and for all: the YouCopia StoraLid Organizer.
It’s no secret that YouCopia is one of our favorite brands for ingenious solutions to age-old organization problems. This game-changing gadget is widely popular, garnering more than 26,000 five-star Amazon reviews — and for good reason! The organizer’s adjustable dividers make it easy to spot exactly the lid you need. Now that the StoraLid is on sale for for just $13 during Prime Day, you can say goodbye to rummaging around for the right Tupperware lid once and for all.
“I wish I had taken a ‘before’ photo — trust me this cabinet was a disaster!!” wrote one content customer. “This was super easy to put together, and it works like a dream!! I’m finally not afraid to open this cabinet!” Other reviewers also expressed how the StoraLid freed them from their food container cabinet fears, with one writing, “This product does exactly what it is supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes, I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space.”
Unlike other similar solutions, the StoraLid requires no drilling or screwing, and it comes in multiple sizes to fit a variety of spaces. Sturdy, and adjustable, the dividers can be moved to accommodate any size lid and are strong enough to keep a whole collection of container tops at bay. Plus, with two built-in handles, it’s easy to remove the storage system from your drawer or cabinet if ever you do need to reorganize.
Aside from tidying up your storage space, this YouCopia solution also makes more room to fit other food containers or kitchen essentials. “Within 5 to 10 minutes, my lid stash was totally organized,” boasted one customer, adding, “I ended up having way more storage space in my cabinet!” Some reviewers even got creative and began using their StoraLid for other uses, like paper plates. With versatility like that, you’re bound to be ordering more than just one of these life-savers.
If you’re not convinced yet, take it from this reviewer who wrote, “I love, love, love this storage [system]. Sounds silly, but it changed my life. No longer do I have storage container jenga!” The only way to top such a glowing review? A Prime Day discount, of course. Grab your own StoraLid now for just $13, and experience its masterful organization abilities for yourself.
Buy: YouCopia StoraLid Lid Organizer, $13.29 (normally $19.99)
