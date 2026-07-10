Zara Just Dropped the Chicest Heirloom-Inspired Silver Decor for Under $20
Zara is looking shinier than usual these days, and that’s because the home decor section of this beloved fashion retailer just dropped a collection of silver accessories that truly look like heirloom pieces. From serving trays to sleek storage boxes, there’s so much for silver-lovers to admire. Although these pieces look like they’re invaluable, they’re actually very affordable — in fact, some items are priced under $20.
Spotted by Instagram user Elizaveta from @myopeninggambit, the silver serveware from Zara Home is a bit mid-century meets English aristocracy. The steel mug and spoon looks like something in a museum, and the silver-toned cup is a refreshing take on a classic coupe.
Zara’s Latest Drop Makes Any Coffee Table Sparkle
A modern take on classic sterling silver serving trays, the Zara Home steel tray comes in two sizes and features that decorative edging detail you see on antiques. But because the sides are a bit taller, and the design is more simplistic, this tray doesn’t necessarily read as antique and fits with more contemporary aesthetics.
It’s made in India from genuine steel, and the smaller version is priced at just under $56. Use it to display candles, books, or small collections on a coffee table, or arrange perfumes in it on your bathroom counter.
It’ll Dress Up Your Dinner Table, Fast
The cup Elizaveta showed in her video is actually an ice cream cup that comes in both a short-stemmed and a long-stemmed version. The stainless steel cup is the ideal size for serving up dessert, but you could also use it as a cocktail glass or vessel for salad dressing or dipping sauce at a dinner party.
The shorter-stemmed ice cream cup is just $17, and both versions are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
How to Hide Your Clutter in Shiny Style
And how stunning is this silver-toned trinket box with an inlaid faux gemstone? The box itself is made from stainless steel, and the lid features an acrylic onyx set in a brass frame.
The boxes come in two sizes, with the longer version being the perfect size to hide a TV remote, use for jewelry storage, or to hide bathroom clutter like cotton rounds or swabs. The smaller version of the trinket box is sold out, but you can still snag the larger box for just under $40.
If silver is always your metal of choice, then take a stroll through Zara Home and pick your favorite products. They’re shiny, upscale, and look like they’ve been around for ages in the best way possible!
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