Everyone Asks Me About This Chic, Affordable Amazon Office Chair, and I’ll Admit, It’s One of My Favorite Purchases

The office chair is a cool mix of mid-century modern style and industrial chic. It’s not your typical office chair, though. The chair’s backrest is hand-woven with light rattan, which gives it an artsy look that’s sure to catch your eye. And the seat is super comfy, with glossy faux leather and a high-density sponge filling that makes it both stylish and comfortable. Sturdy as a rock, this chair has a chrome base, smooth wheels, and can handle up to 260 lbs (although I haven’t tested this). What’s nice is that you can wheel it around your home — from your office to your living room — if you’re ever in a pinch for extra seating. Assembly is a breeze; it comes with all the hardware and tools you need! And don’t worry if you don’t like its green color, it’s available in a pretty brown hue as well.