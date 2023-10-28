Newsletters

Everyone Asks Me About This Chic, Affordable Amazon Office Chair, and I’ll Admit, It’s One of My Favorite Purchases

published about 8 hours ago
Credit: Sophie Timothy

After six long months of dealing with the dining room table as my makeshift office, I was seriously fed up. It seemed like the pandemic was finally winding down, and it hit me that my home office was here to stay. But there was a hitch — my city bedroom is teeny-tiny (which is why I never bothered decorating it before). So, I went on a bit of a quest to make sure I could squeeze in a desk and chair without the room feeling cramped or awkward.

My main focus was finding the perfect office chair because, let’s face it, I was going to be spending a ton of time sitting at that desk. I had a checklist in mind: it had to be comfortable, reasonably priced, and, of course, look good. I scoured TikTok, followed influencer recommendations, read editor reviews, and finally decided to dive deep into Amazon (at least it’s known for being budget-friendly). It was during one of those late-night deep dives into office chair options that I stumbled upon the one I have now, and I’m so glad I did.

Fast forward a year, and the Zesthouse ModernHome Office Chair has turned out to be one of the best buys I’ve made. I use it almost daily, and it’s still in great shape. There are no tears or wear on the leather seat, and despite my solo efforts at assembly, it’s holding up nicely. Plus, the constant compliments I get on it remind me what a smart choice it was. I plan on keeping this chair for as long as it’ll last; it’s just that good.

Zesthouse Modern Home Office Chair
$159.99
Amazon
Buy Now

What is the Zesthouse Modern Home Office Chair?

The office chair is a cool mix of mid-century modern style and industrial chic. It’s not your typical office chair, though. The chair’s backrest is hand-woven with light rattan, which gives it an artsy look that’s sure to catch your eye. And the seat is super comfy, with glossy faux leather and a high-density sponge filling that makes it both stylish and comfortable. Sturdy as a rock, this chair has a chrome base, smooth wheels, and can handle up to 260 lbs (although I haven’t tested this). What’s nice is that you can wheel it around your home — from your office to your living room — if you’re ever in a pinch for extra seating. Assembly is a breeze; it comes with all the hardware and tools you need! And don’t worry if you don’t like its green color, it’s available in a pretty brown hue as well.

SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Haley Lyndes

Why I Love the Zesthouse Modern Home Office Chair

This stylish chair goes beyond mere looks (which are already top-notch). Every time I settle into it, I’m blown away by how comfortable it is. The genuine leather seat is so plush, making long hours of sitting a breeze, while the breathable rattan back keeps me cool no matter how demanding my work day gets. Having wheels was a must for me, given my rug, and this chair’s easy glide keeps my workspace intact. To my surprise, the lack of padded arms hasn’t been an issue, and I absolutely adore its 360-degree swivel feature! It lets me chat quickly with my roommate without completely derailing from work. I’m so happy with this chair. It’s exactly what I needed to complete my workspace.

Buy: Zesthouse Modern Home Office Chair, $159.99

