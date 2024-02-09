Sometimes a renter can’t afford to live by themselves — or sometimes they just don’t want to. If you’ve ever searched for a room for rent, you understand how grueling the process can be. While many people find the right roommate on sites like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist, due diligence is still required. The potential for being taken advantage of by internet scammers or being cheated out of a deal by future housemates can seem high.