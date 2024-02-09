Zillow Just Made a Major Change That’s Perfect for Anyone Looking to Rent a Room
Sometimes a renter can’t afford to live by themselves — or sometimes they just don’t want to. If you’ve ever searched for a room for rent, you understand how grueling the process can be. While many people find the right roommate on sites like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist, due diligence is still required. The potential for being taken advantage of by internet scammers or being cheated out of a deal by future housemates can seem high.
While moving and house-hunting can still be a difficult process, there is good news: Zillow has added a room for rent feature to their website. Tenants or homeowners can list rooms for rent when a roommate has moved out suddenly, and those seeking shared living situations can more easily find what they’re looking for with the new tool.
According to a survey conducted by Zillow, 59 percent of millennial and Gen Z renters are unsure how to start their search for a roommate, and 60 percent believe that finding the right roommate is more challenging than finding a romantic partner.
The arrival of this convenient feature comes at a great time, considering rent prices have increased nearly 30 percent since the start of the pandemic, leaving half of renters cost-burdened and spending 30 percent or more of their income on rent and utilities. Sharing the cost of a rental rather than living on one’s own can significantly decrease living expenses.
“We know finding the right place to call home isn’t one-size-fits-all,” said Michael Sherman, vice president of Zillow Rentals. “By introducing room listings, we’re crafting a robust marketplace of options that truly reflects the varied needs of renters. We’re committed to providing a platform where finding a room, a house, an apartment, or anything in between is as easy as clicking a button.”
To start your search for a room for rent on Zillow, simply input your rental requirements on the search tool including location and price, and under the “Home Type” drop-down link, select “Room.”
Those looking to list a room for rent can do so through Zillow’s Rental Manager tool. If you’re a renter listing a room in your space, be sure to receive permission from your landlord first. Then, you’ll be able to connect with and screen potential roommates. Rooms for rent can only be listed in single-family residences, select condos, and townhomes.