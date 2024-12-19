I Just Discovered a 2-Second Trick to Double the Storage Size of My Baggie, and It’s Ingenious
Have you noticed how most holiday decor is covered in glitter these days? Even the holiday cards I’m sending this year are coated in sparkly stuff. I recently welcomed new pieces to my holiday decor collection and began brainstorming storage ideas to keep these items organized and glitter-free.
Ziploc bags are normally my go-to for storing small items, but as luck would have it, my new decorations are too big for the bags I had on hand. Case in point: my Yoda figurine dressed as Santa. I was about to order a larger set of storage bags when I remembered seeing a hack for doubling the size of a Ziploc bag on Apartment Therapy.
Perhaps the quart-sized Ziploc bags I had on hand would be useful after all! I grabbed two bags, and in less than a minute, Santa Yoda was encased in plastic well enough to withstand an onslaught of glitter. No Jedi mind trick necessary! Here’s how it’s done.
How to Combine Two Ziploc Bags for Bigger Storage
This hack is super easy to pull off, although it only works with the Ziploc bags with grip n’ seal technology, not the ones that slide closed.
- Take two Ziploc bags of the same size. (Be sure to choose a size that’s appropriate for what you’re storing.)
- Leaving one bag as it is, fold over the edge of the other bag to expose the tongue-and-groove seal.
- Place the item to be stored in the bag with the folded edge, then place the other bag over the top.
- Match the seal on one bag with the seal on the other and press to seal everything closed.
Voilà! You’ve just made a semi-customized storage solution for anything you have that might be too big for one bag and too small for another. It works in a pinch for anything odd-sized that needs to be stored, from decor to dry foods like pasta or pretzel rods.
In my case, it will work well for Santa Yoda. In the off-season, he’ll be living in the same box as a rather glammed-out nutcracker figurine, so this double Ziploc bag solution will keep glitter off the white fleece on his coat. A good hack, this is.
