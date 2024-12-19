I Just Discovered a 2-Second Trick to Double the Storage Size of My Baggie, and It’s Ingenious

Voilà! You’ve just made a semi-customized storage solution for anything you have that might be too big for one bag and too small for another. It works in a pinch for anything odd-sized that needs to be stored, from decor to dry foods like pasta or pretzel rods.



In my case, it will work well for Santa Yoda. In the off-season, he’ll be living in the same box as a rather glammed-out nutcracker figurine, so this double Ziploc bag solution will keep glitter off the white fleece on his coat. A good hack, this is.