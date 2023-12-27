The $10 Wrapping Paper Storage Solution Amazon Shoppers Swear By (It Was Purchased 7,000 Times in the Past Month!)

“I love this bag for storing wrapping paper! So much so that I ordered a second one for my mom. This fits the longer rolls without difficulty. See in the picture i still have about an inch for more to spare on the top of the larger ones. With it completely full, I can fit 11 shorter rolls, and I have seven long rolls in there. It stands up fine all by itself, and I love that it is clear, and I can see what rolls are all in there. I would recommend this to anyone.” —

lobsterlver13

“I bought this to replace the hard plastic, upright 2-piece paper holder I’ve used for years. The previous holder didn’t fit “long” paper, so the lid was never on. Scraps would get lost in the bottom. This holder fits all my rolls and has enough extra space for me to stash some gift bags, too. I am happy with my purchase.” — Michelle R

“This container holds several rolls of wrapping paper and is very sturdy. I was glad to be able to put them all in one place for future use.” — Catherine Fortin