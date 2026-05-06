I’m Stealing Zooey Deschanel’s Superchic Living Room Decor (Designers Totally Approve!)
It’s not a surprise that actress and singer Zooey Deschanel’s strong sense of personal style translates to the spaces in her home. The one-time HGTV host shared a video to Instagram recently that was shot in her living room, and the eclectic mix of decor is quirky-meets-superchic. You’ll want to take a page from her book for your next room refresh.
In the video Deschanel plays a classic game of “This or That,” where she’s presented with a set of controversial choices before revealing her favorite (she chose stripes over polka dots because “you can have stripes so many places.”) But beyond Deschanel’s hot takes, many people can’t help but also notice her striking background.
Zooey Deschanel’s Timeless Window Dressings and Gilded Details
The video was shot playfully with Deschanel lounging on her stunning green velvet couch (a masterclass in jewel tones!), and it offered a peek at a few of her favorite things displayed in the background.
Deschanel has struck a perfect balance between bold and eclectic. Although her couch is a statement piece with emerald green upholstery, she paired it with classic art framed in antique gold, beautiful fresh orchids in a fluted glass planter (similar to this $20 vase from CB2), and a pair of vintage record players.
Everything is very her, but — just like her signature fashion sense — it’s still timeless and steeped in vintage charm.
The room itself is also a shining example of traditional style with modern touches. The ornate molding above the window, for example, has so much character and antique charm. But the simple linen Roman shades give the window a chic and casual updated twist.
This living room is proof that if you base your interiors on your own style, you’ll end up with a space that truly reflects you and will always “work” despite a mix of aesthetics. Borrow inspiration from Deschanel, but make it your own — and you’ll be on your way to having a space that feels just as charming and homey as hers.
Design Defined
Never miss the style inspo and recommendations you crave with Design Defined. Follow along each week as our Home Director Danielle shares the best style advice, latest trends, and popular decor finds you just can't miss.