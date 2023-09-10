“The Old Farmer’s Almanac” Predicts a Winter Wonderland for 2023
Although fall isn’t quite here yet, you’ve probably had your mind on winter temperatures and festivities. After last year’s unusual temperatures, it would be beneficial to rely on an accurate prediction of this winter’s forecast. Fortunately, there’s already multiple scientifically-backed bets that this winter will be a lot colder than 2022.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac, which is America’s oldest long-term weather forecaster, predicted that this winter will be a delight for snow bunnies. According to their website, the predictions have remained 80 percent accurate since 1792. “Although neither we nor any other forecasters have as yet gained sufficient insight into the mysteries of the universe to predict the weather with total accuracy,” the website claims. Tread lightly with the almanac’s predictions, but you still might want to begin purchasing your winter coats and rain jackets.
For the Northeast region, which includes New England, snowfall will be “above normal” starting in November, so you’ll want to keep your snow shovel handy. Depending on your love for snow, it could be good news or less fortunate news that a white Christmas is expected this year. However, if you’re spending your winter in the other portion of New England (think eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and most of Connecticut), the “milder-than-average” temperatures will begin in December with a snow-free Christmas. The almanac also suggests that “normal to colder-than-normal” temperatures will have you curled up in a blanket with hot chocolate.
Similar to New England, the Pacific Northwest can expect cold weather and potential snow in December and January, but the temperature will be drier. It’s time to get those sweaters out of storage!
For the Southerners (and snowbirds who occasionally escape the cold), “wetter-than-usual” weather is predicted with “mild-to-cool” temperatures. Texans and Californians can expect the same forecast, except Midwesterners might be subjected to cooler temperatures than Southerners. At least a drought may not be a concern.
Ironically, the Farmers’ Almanac, the Old Farmer’s Almanac’s competitive rival, predicted snow-filled, low temperatures across a majority of the United States with a “wetter-than-normal” winter in Florida and the Southeast.
If you’d like to learn more about this winter’s region-specific predictions, advice for gardening throughout this snowy forecast, and more, a paperback and hardcover version of the 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac is available to purchase on Amazon. And you can share all of your scientific knowledge with your loved ones to help them prepare for the snowy winter!