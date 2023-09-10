For the Northeast region, which includes New England, snowfall will be “above normal” starting in November, so you’ll want to keep your snow shovel handy. Depending on your love for snow, it could be good news or less fortunate news that a white Christmas is expected this year. However, if you’re spending your winter in the other portion of New England (think eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and most of Connecticut), the “milder-than-average” temperatures will begin in December with a snow-free Christmas. The almanac also suggests that “normal to colder-than-normal” temperatures will have you curled up in a blanket with hot chocolate.