The downside, however, is that the colors won’t be as fiery as peepers might’ve hoped. “We factored in the fact there is going to be some leaf fungus around this fall because of the moisture,” Salge said. “It’s one of the reasons why we don’t think it’s going to be the brightest year even though it will be long-lasting.”



Another downside? This is just a prediction, not a guarantee. In fact, Robert Bardon, a professor of forestry in the College of Natural Resources at N.C. State, told the Washington Post that he can foresee a short fall foliage season, thanks to how warm it’s been recently.



“Warmer fall temperatures during the day or at nighttime tend to delay the season and might mute the colors,” Bardon said. “But the biggest impact will probably be that it shortens the season.”



Still, just like you can’t control the weather on vacation, you can’t control the leaves — and a cute little fall getaway is hard to get mad about, pretty leaves or no. And if you’re thinking of hitting up Vermont, the state says it’s more than ready for tourists to return after this summer’s deadly floods.