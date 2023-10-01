This 3D Floral Art DIY Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is
TikTok user @rebsthwk recently went viral after she posted about a DIY wherein she turned a bunch of faux flowers into framed works of art. In the following video, Rebecca explains that she had seen floral wall art online but was disappointed by its $750 price tag. So instead, she decided to make something similar herself.
Here’s how she did it. Rebecca first bought wall frames from Amazon, then painted the fiberglass background a teal green while creating a striking contrast with golden borders. Then, a quick trip to Hobby Lobby, where she picked faux flowers in bright colors. Back at home, Rebecca arranged the blooms before combining the medium and canvas with hot glue.
The result of her work is a collection of paintings that pop out and breathe life into the room. “Doing this with my faux wedding bouquet,” said a commenter, to which Rebecca replied: “That will be so special… Love that!”
Someone else chimed in with a great idea, saying, “I LOVE this!!!! I’d need multiple for every season.”
For those concerned about the blooms gathering dust, the comments section also gave tips. Some said you can use a hair dryer on low setting, while others advised dusting with canned air. And just to prevent the flowers from staining, clean them ASAP once they get dusty.
As for the project cost, Rebecca revealed that she bought the frames for $44 each. A quick look through Hobby Lobby’s website, meanwhile, shows that their flowers are priced as low as $2.75 on sale. Truly, it’s a low-cost DIY that looks and feels like a priceless artwork.