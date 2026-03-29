5 New IKEA Entryway Storage Gems to Buy This Week

Ciéra Cree
Ciéra Cree
Ciéra is a writer and regional laureate with particular passions for art, design, philosophy, and poetry. As well as contributing to Apartment Therapy, she's an Editorial Assistant for Design Anthology UK and a Contributing Writer for Homes & Gardens and Living, etc. When not…read more
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Koblenz, Germany, 01.31.2021: IKEA sign at store . Founded in Sweden in 1943 IKEA has been the world's largest furniture retailer since at least 2008.
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The entryway is an incredibly important part of my home. It’s the first place I see when I come home, and it’s where I welcome guests. It’s also where I store the items I need to grab easily on my way out the door. If your entryway, like mine, could use a spruce-up, you’ve come to the right place. IKEA just dropped some amazing new entryway storage pieces designed to help optimize space in even the smallest of entryways — and all of these finds are useful and smart. 

GREJIG Hallway Furniture, Set of 5
$35

I adore storage solutions that are mindful of small spaces, and this set of five GREJIG hallway pieces are just that. The slender baskets fit onto the wall and have the versatility to be used to store all kinds of items, including shoes, accessories, and magazines. If you have kids, perhaps you could dedicate one basket for each to keep their things organized.

$35 at IKEA
GREJIG Hallway Furniture, Set of 4
$30

If you liked the baskets in the first new storage gem listed, you’ll love this GREJIG set of four that includes wall boards with hooks. The open plan design allows you to hang items up without a risk of them tangling, and if you’re someone who likes to display your stuff instead of just storing it then an item like this offers the perfect blank canvas to get creative. You could even weave battery-operated string lights through the grids!

$30 at IKEA
ALTARLIDEN Hook Rack
$7

This minimalist hook rack has such a unique design. I like how it features layers of hooks instead of just a traditional row, which add visual interest and create more storage space. But the best part has to be the little pot on the top — it's ideal for keeping important things. I’d definitely store some pens in mine!

$7 at IKEA
MOSSLANDA Picture Ledge
$10

A picture ledge is useful for far more than just displaying pictures. You could keep your keys, spare change, and sunglasses on the shelf. Or if you’re aiming to enhance the look of your entryway, one or two of these ledges would look lovely holding family photos, your favorite record, or even your weekly to-do list on a whiteboard.

$10 at IKEA
FLISAT Wall Storage
$20

I personally like having wooden furniture in my home. I find it to be incredibly grounding, and I love how the natural wood works so well with tasteful pops of color. These shelves offer you both — they come in an unpainted pine or vibrant hues such as green and pink. Perfect for holding sunscreen, books to keep the kids busy in the car, or scarves draped around the shelf’s bar.

$20 at IKEA
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