5 New IKEA Entryway Storage Gems to Buy This Week

The entryway is an incredibly important part of my home. It’s the first place I see when I come home, and it’s where I welcome guests. It’s also where I store the items I need to grab easily on my way out the door. If your entryway, like mine, could use a spruce-up, you’ve come to the right place. IKEA just dropped some amazing new entryway storage pieces designed to help optimize space in even the smallest of entryways — and all of these finds are useful and smart.