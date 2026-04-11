5 New IKEA Mini Organizing Finds to Buy This Week

Cassidy Dawn Graves
Cassidy Dawn Graves
published about 4 hours ago
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Toronto, ON, Canada - March 30, 2024: View at the IKEA logo store in Toronto, Canada.
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Even a few small storage vessels, like jars and trays, can do a lot to make your home feel more organized. I have a lot of eye and hand creams crowding the lazy Susan I store my skincare on, and putting them in some smaller glass jars has made a surprising amount of difference. If you also have some chaos to contain, there are five new mini organizing finds at IKEA that will help you do exactly that.

IKEA’s Newest Mini Organizing Finds to Buy

Keep reading to learn more about the mini items you should get this week.

BLOMNING Tins, Set of 2
$6

These limited-edition IKEA tins have vivid, colorful exteriors and shiny gold interiors, so anything you put in them will feel a little more special. While these tins are technically meant to hold coffee or tea, feel free to use them for anything that’ll fit in there.

$6 at IKEA
SPJUTLILJA Jar, Set of 2
$5

Think you know glass jars? Think again. IKEA’s new scalloped, transparent yellow SPJUTLILJA jars look far more different (and far more interesting) than the average Mason jar. For just $5, you get two jars (one 8.8-ounce and one 9.8-ounce) that come with airtight lids.

$5 at IKEA
EKLATANT Jar
$20

While the SPJUTLILJA jars are sculptural, IKEA’s EKLATANT jar is basic in the best way. Made of clear glass with a wide mouth and removable bamboo lid, the 7-inch 142-ounce vessel is the right mix of sleek and practical.

$20 at IKEA
OMMJÄNGE Tray, Set of 2
$20

Whatever you’re serving, you’ll do it in style thanks to this set of wooden trays. Their eye-catching teardrop design and bold orange and natural birch finishes means they’d look equally attractive sitting on your table or hanging up on your wall.

$20 at IKEA
TOFSAND Plate Stand
$15

Reminiscent of something you'd see at an English afternoon tea spread, this elegant two-tier cake stand is a nice-looking addition to any table or counter — even if you’re not storing anything on it. Use it to serve guests at a dinner party, or hold fruit or dry goods in your kitchen.

$15 at IKEA

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