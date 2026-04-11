5 New IKEA Mini Organizing Finds to Buy This Week
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Even a few small storage vessels, like jars and trays, can do a lot to make your home feel more organized. I have a lot of eye and hand creams crowding the lazy Susan I store my skincare on, and putting them in some smaller glass jars has made a surprising amount of difference. If you also have some chaos to contain, there are five new mini organizing finds at IKEA that will help you do exactly that.
IKEA’s Newest Mini Organizing Finds to Buy
Keep reading to learn more about the mini items you should get this week.
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