6 New Dollar Tree Storage Finds to Buy This Week

Pallavi Mehra
Pallavi Mehra
published about 8 hours ago
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Dollar Tree Store, Manassas, Virginia, USA, October 26, 2025
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A few months ago, I visited a close friend’s home and noticed her apartment was packed with clever storage solutions. It looked like she had spent a fortune on every piece, but when I asked about them, she laughed and said her secret was Dollar Tree. Since then, I’ve been regularly checking the budget store’s website for the latest home storage gems, and this week’s finds are smart, shockingly chic, and above all else, affordable. 

6 New Dollar Tree Storage Gems

Below, see six new Dollar Tree storage gems worth buying this week.

Jot Plastic Organizer
$1

This $1.25 transparent organizer is perfect for a home office desk. It is spacious and clear, with dividers that make it a great choice for organizing small items, such as pins and paper clips, and corral pens, markers, rulers, and highlighters. I love that it’s both practical and minimalist!

$1 at Dollar Tree
Woven Cotton Basket
$3

This $3 woven cotton basket is ideal for storing everyday items around your living room or bedroom. I would place one in my entryway to hold keys, wallets, and other knickknacks. I particularly adore the bohemian design, which makes it functional and aesthetically pleasing at the same time.

$3 at Dollar Tree
Pastel Two-Tier Drawer
$2

This pastel two-tier drawer is just $1.50, and is an excellent pick for organizing small items like jewelry, accessories, makeup, or craft supplies. I suggest grabbing one in each color (there’s four) to use in several rooms of your home. The transparent drawers are great for visibility, and the pastel shades add a fun spring vibe.

$2 at Dollar Tree
Round Plastic Storage Basket
$2

For a bit of quirky style, opt for these colorful round storage baskets. For $1.50 apiece, they are sturdy, making them perfect for bulkier items like toys or larger office supplies. A vibrant green or red hue can also add a cheerful focal point to any space. So fun!

$2 at Dollar Tree
C.O.S. Flexible Tote Basket
$4

This spring, whether you’re going to the beach or the grocery store, this functional and chic tote basket is the perfect accompaniment. For just $4 a basket, this find is reminiscent of a woven basket, but the plastic tote with handles is durable, spacious, and easy to carry. I love that it has holes, making it perfect to carry fresh produce for my farmers market runs.

$4 at Dollar Tree
Scalloped Rush Basket
$5

These adorable scalloped baskets are $5 each and are giving me homey, Nancy Meyers vibes. They feature a rustic design with a woven construction and are visually arresting thanks to those cute scallops. I’d buy a few for an entertaining den or guest bedroom, as they are practical and oh so charming.

$5 at Dollar Tree
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Organizing
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organizing & storage

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