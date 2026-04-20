6 New Dollar Tree Storage Finds to Buy This Week
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A few months ago, I visited a close friend’s home and noticed her apartment was packed with clever storage solutions. It looked like she had spent a fortune on every piece, but when I asked about them, she laughed and said her secret was Dollar Tree. Since then, I’ve been regularly checking the budget store’s website for the latest home storage gems, and this week’s finds are smart, shockingly chic, and above all else, affordable.
6 New Dollar Tree Storage Gems
Below, see six new Dollar Tree storage gems worth buying this week.