8 New Aldi Outdoor Finds to Buy This Week That Are Perfect for Hosting
There’s nothing quite like enjoying a breezy spring day or warm summer night on the patio or in the park — especially during a holiday weekend. Just in time for Memorial Day, German supermarket chain Aldi is rolling out a range of items perfect for any outdoor gatherings you plan on hosting.
What Are the New Aldi Hosting Finds?
Starting May 6, Aldi began selling a Memorial Day-themed collection with dozens of fun, summery items to choose from. The collection is especially perfect for outdoor parties, as it includes plenty of decorations and a wide range of cookware and serveware in cheery, Americana-inspired colors and patterns.
Corn on the cob is a classic summer food, so Aldi is selling a two-pack of corn cob-shaped corn cob boats ($2.99) and a matching set of corn cob-shaped corn cob holders ($2.99) with cute little faces on them. The retailer is also selling a two-pack of fast-food bowls with wax paper liners ($2.99), a two-pack of hot dog holders ($2.99) in gray or red, and a collapsible beverage dispenser ($7.99) in blue or red.
The retailer is selling food storage galore, too. There are collapsible food storage bowls ($7.99) for party leftovers or for easy carry-out after your long day in the park (in blue or red, and in various sizes). And for making sure everything stays neat and bug-free, Aldi is selling indoor-outdoor tablecloths ($7.99) with various patterns for covering picnic tables or easy cleanup, and citronella candles ($4.99) to keep bugs away in galvanized silver, a red Popsicle pattern, or light blue with dogs, stars, and stripes. Check out their entire Memorial Day offerings page to see what else they have on sale this week.
Alternatives to Buy if You Can’t Shop at Aldi
If you don’t live near an Aldi or don’t get there before these weekly finds are replaced on shelves with new gems, don’t worry: I found a number of alternatives at retailers like Wayfair and the Webstaurant store. They might be more expensive or not exact dupes, so if you really want the same finds as Aldi, go to your local store as soon as you can.