8 New Aldi Outdoor Finds to Buy This Week That Are Perfect for Hosting

The retailer is selling food storage galore, too. There are collapsible food storage bowls ($7.99) for party leftovers or for easy carry-out after your long day in the park (in blue or red, and in various sizes). And for making sure everything stays neat and bug-free, Aldi is selling indoor-outdoor tablecloths ($7.99) with various patterns for covering picnic tables or easy cleanup, and citronella candles ($4.99) to keep bugs away in galvanized silver, a red Popsicle pattern, or light blue with dogs, stars, and stripes. Check out their entire Memorial Day offerings page to see what else they have on sale this week.