For friends that frequently hit you up to get drinks or make dinner plans, there are four advent calendars with a variety of alcoholic beverages, plus you can pair them with the cheese advent calendar (yes, that exists!). The price of the wine advent calendar varies depending on your store, but the promise of 24 different wine bottles might sway your decision to pay any price for it. Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Chardonnay are just a few of the selections in the calendar (not to mention the separate sparkling wine calendar), and that’s fairly spot-on to the beer advent calendar. In a similar fashion, the price will vary depending on your store, but you’ll be able to treat yourself (or a loved one) to a daily beer tasting as the countdown to Christmas begins.