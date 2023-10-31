Aldi’s Advent Calendars Are Back and There Are So Many to Choose From
Waiting to unwrap the gifts under the tree on Christmas morning (or Christmas Eve, if you’re lucky) can be exciting, but not for those that are impatient to see their gifts from Santa. Fortunately, an advent calendar is a miniature daily surprise that’ll have you looking forward to every day before the 25th. In case you’re looking to get ahead of gift-giving this holiday season, Aldi is already providing an impressive selection of affordable advent calendars.
Whether you’re a frequent coffee drinker, cheese lover, or candle aficionado, Aldi has something for you, and there are even kid-friendly calendars. Should I mention that the candle advent calendar has 24 different scented candles? And that’s only the beginning.
For friends that frequently hit you up to get drinks or make dinner plans, there are four advent calendars with a variety of alcoholic beverages, plus you can pair them with the cheese advent calendar (yes, that exists!). The price of the wine advent calendar varies depending on your store, but the promise of 24 different wine bottles might sway your decision to pay any price for it. Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Chardonnay are just a few of the selections in the calendar (not to mention the separate sparkling wine calendar), and that’s fairly spot-on to the beer advent calendar. In a similar fashion, the price will vary depending on your store, but you’ll be able to treat yourself (or a loved one) to a daily beer tasting as the countdown to Christmas begins.
Still looking for an alcoholic beverage but not into wine or beer? The Wicked Grove 12 Days of Cider ($18.99) includes a 12-pack of flavorful ciders, including seasonal options like pear and spiced plum. Once you’ve decided on your drink, the Emporium Selection Cheese Advent Calendar ($16.99) and its delightful pieces of cheese are calling your name. If your sweet tooth is craving chocolate instead of a savory treat, the Choceur Chocolate Advent Calendar ($1.49) will satisfy that craving, plus Aldi has a more luxurious option filled with Belgian chocolate if you’re serious about your sweets.
In case you’ve got younger siblings or children to surprise this holiday season, there are more than five different advent calendars that can be the perfect gift before Christmas. Odds are that you’ve interacted with slime after its popularity in the last three years, so it’s no surprise that there’s a slime advent calendar ($16.99) with five types of goopy fun. If you’re looking for a less messy hands-on activity, the four LEGO calendars range from $29.99 to $39.99, but they’re great gifts for a kid who loves Star Wars, Marvel, or a traditional set of LEGOs.
Of course, advent calendars that are character-themed are arguably the most fun, so you won’t regret getting your hands on the Bluey ($19.99) or Paw Patrol ($24.99) calendars. In case you’re interested in the collectible pieces from these calendars, there’s also a Pokemon or Cocomelon themed gift available for $29.99.
Now that you’ve got ideas for gifting, quickly head to your local Aldi and snag a handful of calendars for yourself (and your dog, too).