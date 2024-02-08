Aldi Is Selling a $40 Sewing Machine To Start Your New Winter Hobby
If you’ve been searching for a new hobby this winter, you’re not alone. Even though it’s fun to be a couch potato and mindlessly binge-watch movies on Netflix, it’s exciting to switch it up with a hands-on activity. And it’s even more rewarding when you have something to reflect from that pastime, such as knitting (or even arm knitting), crocheting, or sewing. Thanks to this new item at Aldi, you can achieve that in little to no time.
The Ambiano 12-Stitch Sewing Machine just arrived in stores this week, so consider this your sign to start a new (and exciting!) hobby. For $40, the beginner-friendly machine comes with a foot pump and thread to begin your adventure. Since sewing machines can be over $100 elsewhere, this is a great deal if you’re nervous about spending too much money on a new hobby.
Once you get comfortable with using this portable product, you’ll be ready to patch up any holes in your wardrobe and skip visiting an alteration shop. But be advised that this machine is for beginners, and it’s a good idea to upgrade to a different machine based on your sewing experience. According to a Redditor on r/Aldi, “As someone who recently started sewing and has done a lot of sewing machine research, I am VERY skeptical.” Based on your comfort level with sewing, the Ambiano machine might be your best friend or frenemy.
If you’d like to learn more about other sewing machines that are available for purchase, check out the sewing machine on Amazon that will save you a trip to Aldi. According to a reviewer, the sewing machine “works like a charm” after its minimal bugs were worked out. “I have had the machine for about 3 YEARS NOW,” they wrote. “I love it, it works great for simple sewing projects!”
Once you’ve bought your machine, you’re one step closer to styling your own clothes!
