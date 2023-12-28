This Free App for Movie-Lovers Is Like Goodreads but for Movies

At the end of 2022, I noticed that I was unfamiliar with a majority of the movies that were nominated during awards season, and I wanted to change that. Between my attention span and time management, it was easier to binge watch television shows, but I felt regret and FOMO for all of the highly-rated movies that I haven’t seen. Thanks to Letterboxd, I entered a competition with myself to watch as many movies as possible this year, and that became even easier once I purchased a monthly membership for AMC A-List, the movie theater’s subscription service. As of this month, I’ve watched 120 movies in 2023.



Seven months later, I’ve logged over 100 movies on Letterboxd, and it’s been entertaining to keep up with this year’s popular movies like Godzilla: Minus One, Past Lives, and TMNT: Mutant Mayhem. If you’ve heard of the app on social media and haven’t understood why people are so obsessed with it or how to get use out of it, I’m here to tell you more about Letterboxd and maybe even convince you to use a little extra weekly screen time on it.