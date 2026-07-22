11 Aldi Back-to-School Finds for Under $15 That Are Worth It
I’ve always loved back-to-school shopping. Every year when I was growing up, I would look forward to my new backpack, water bottle, and supplies. It was such a thrill to crack open a fresh notebook or get a brand-new themed snack box. Even now, as a working professional, I still participate in the season. Around the end of July, I take time to refresh my work-from-home setup and kitchen supplies. It’s a grounding ritual that helps me reset for the fall season.
And just in time, Aldi has unveiled a range of extremely affordable and adorable back-to-school products that are perfect for an autumn refresh. What’s more? Everything is priced under $15!
What Are the Best Back-to-School Finds from Aldi?
For Disney enthusiasts, there are character bag clips ($5.99), like this Stitch-themed one; durable, easy-to-clean reusable bags ($5.99), such as this Disney Princess one; and Mickey, Minnie, and Stitch sandwich cutters ($5.99). If you’re looking to add a dose of personality to daily lunches, there are sturdy, multi-compartment snack boxes ($5.99) and insulated food jars ($7.99) in six fun patterns. There are also double-walled insulated bottles ($12.99) that come in six trendy styles, including ones that feature K-Pop Demon Hunters, Minecraft, and even Winnie the Pooh, as well as grip bottles ($4.99) for younger kids in six vibrant designs.
You can place your new lunch boxes and water bottles in colorful backpacks from Aldi’s back-to-school backpack line ($14.99) that merge roominess with kids’ favorite pop-culture picks. Choose from four vibrant prints: Bluey, Cars, Spider-Man, and Stitch. And to keep you organized and on time this school year, Aldi has a fun selection of products as well. There are digital timers ($5.99); sleek, dry-erase magnetic planners ($4.99); and wireless alarm clocks ($14.99) in three modern finishes: dark wood grain, gray wood grain, and a sleek black round. Aldi’s back-to-school items are incredibly economical and practical, and will add a dash of character to your school lunch prep and home setup. But if you can’t find these hot finds in store, don’t worry — similar options can be found elsewhere, but at a higher price.