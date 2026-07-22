11 Aldi Back-to-School Finds for Under $15 That Are Worth It

You can place your new lunch boxes and water bottles in colorful backpacks from Aldi’s back-to-school backpack line ($14.99) that merge roominess with kids’ favorite pop-culture picks. Choose from four vibrant prints: Bluey, Cars, Spider-Man, and Stitch. And to keep you organized and on time this school year, Aldi has a fun selection of products as well. There are digital timers ($5.99); sleek, dry-erase magnetic planners ($4.99); and wireless alarm clocks ($14.99) in three modern finishes: dark wood grain, gray wood grain, and a sleek black round. Aldi’s back-to-school items are incredibly economical and practical, and will add a dash of character to your school lunch prep and home setup. But if you can’t find these hot finds in store, don’t worry — similar options can be found elsewhere, but at a higher price.