Aldi’s $7 Bento Box Is Ideal for Work Lunches

I don’t consider myself a picky eater, but I am hesitant to place certain foods near each other in my lunch box to avoid any disappointing soggy foods later. Thanks to the two separate tiers in this bento box, it’s possible to store noodles in the bottom compartment and add garlic bread and salad to the top compartment with no hassle. And if I don’t have a lot of space in my work bag, it’s convenient to store all of my lunch in one container.