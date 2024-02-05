Aldi’s $7 Bento Box Is Ideal for Work Lunches
One of my goals for the new year is to pack more lunches, but meal prepping isn’t really my thing. Recently, I’ve resorted to finding joy in a small meal (like a salad, pasta, or wrap) that conveniently fits inside a tote bag-friendly container. Because I often forget to add silverware to my lunch box, Aldi’s newest kitchen product is going to become my BFF.
The Crofton Two-Tier Bento Box comes in black, blue, or orange, and the BPA-free container is priced at just $7. This isn’t Aldi’s first set of food storage containers, but this bento box is specifically handy for work.
I don’t consider myself a picky eater, but I am hesitant to place certain foods near each other in my lunch box to avoid any disappointing soggy foods later. Thanks to the two separate tiers in this bento box, it’s possible to store noodles in the bottom compartment and add garlic bread and salad to the top compartment with no hassle. And if I don’t have a lot of space in my work bag, it’s convenient to store all of my lunch in one container.
Don’t worry about packing any silverware or accidentally leaving your silverware at work — each bento box is paired with a fork and spoon, plus the spoon has a built-in butter knife. Once you’ve finished your food, the bento box is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
In case your local Aldi doesn’t have the bento boxes in stock, a similar product on Amazon will easily divide your work lunches into good portions. After buying your bento box, you have one more excuse to pack yourself a delicious lunch this week.